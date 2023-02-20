Last Updated:

In Pics: Who Will Replace Nicola Sturgeon As SNP Leader? List Of Top Contenders

Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon left Scotland in shock by announcing her resignation on Wednesday. Here we take a look at the top contenders.

Deeksha Sharma
Nicola Sturgeon
1/8
Image: AP

Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon addressed a press conference at Edinburgh's Bute House on Wednesday, February 15, 2023, to announce her resignation. 

Nicola Sturgeon
2/8
Image: AP

Sturgeon, the outgoing first minister and the Scottish National Party leader, is seen stepping into a vehicle after announcing on Wednesday that she is resigning from the top post. 

Humza Yousaf
3/8
Image: Twitter/@Mark1957

37-year-old Humza Yousaf, who is currently the health secretary, belongs to a newer generation of MSPs from the SNP. In his campaign video, he claimed that he can "bring people together". 

Ash Regan
4/8
Image: Twitter/@RightGeez

Ex- community Safety Minister Ash Regan pledged that she would call an independence convention on the first day of her leadership, that is, if she wins. 

Angus Robertson
5/8
Image: Twitter/ @ArgyleBecky

Angus Robertson, the culture and external affairs secretary, is likely to be one of the top contenders. While he has kept mum about joining the race, he has vast experience in running SNP campaigns.

Kate Forbes
6/8
Image: Twitter/ @stubbstag

32-year-old Kate Forbes is yet to make an announcement. Nonetheless, she can be a strong candidate as an active member of the Free Church of Scotland. 

Nicola Sturgeon
7/8
Image: AP

Revealing her decision to quit at the press conference, Sturgeon said: "In my head and in my heart I know that time is now. That it’s right for me, for my party and my country.”

Nicola Sturgeon
8/8
Image: AP

Sturgeon decided to step down after more than eight years in office. The resignation came months after a controversial bill allowed citizens to switch their gender on official documents. 

