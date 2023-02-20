In Pics: Who Will Replace Nicola Sturgeon As SNP Leader? List Of Top Contenders

Quick links:
Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon addressed a press conference at Edinburgh's Bute House on Wednesday, February 15, 2023, to announce her resignation.
Sturgeon, the outgoing first minister and the Scottish National Party leader, is seen stepping into a vehicle after announcing on Wednesday that she is resigning from the top post.
37-year-old Humza Yousaf, who is currently the health secretary, belongs to a newer generation of MSPs from the SNP. In his campaign video, he claimed that he can "bring people together".
Ex- community Safety Minister Ash Regan pledged that she would call an independence convention on the first day of her leadership, that is, if she wins.
Angus Robertson, the culture and external affairs secretary, is likely to be one of the top contenders. While he has kept mum about joining the race, he has vast experience in running SNP campaigns.
32-year-old Kate Forbes is yet to make an announcement. Nonetheless, she can be a strong candidate as an active member of the Free Church of Scotland.
Revealing her decision to quit at the press conference, Sturgeon said: "In my head and in my heart I know that time is now. That it’s right for me, for my party and my country.”