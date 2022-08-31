IN PICTURES: Diana’s Final Hours, On A Tragic Paris Night

Quick links:
Diana, Princess of Wales, right, and her companion Dodi Fayed stroll on a pontoon in St. Tropez, France, on August 22, 1997.
Police officers prepare to remove the wrecked automobile in which Diana, Princess of Wales, and Dodi Fayed were travelling in the Pont d'Alma tunnel in Paris on August 31, 1997.
The Union Flag is flown at half-mast over the Houses of Parliament in London on August 31, 1997, following the death of Diana, Princess of Wales.
The casket bearing Diana's remains, covered in the Royal Standard, is carried by Royal Air Force personnel after arriving at Northolt air base from Paris on August 31, 1997.
A police crane attempts to lift the car in which Diana, Princess of Wales, was killed in Paris.
Police prepare to seize the motorbike of a photojournalist who was trailing Diana, Princess of Wales' car when it crashed in a tunnel along the Seine River in Paris.
Police officers remove the car in which Diana, Princess of Wales, was critically injured in a crash that killed her boyfriend, Dodi Fayed, and the driver.