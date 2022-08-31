Last Updated:

IN PICTURES: Diana’s Final Hours, On A Tragic Paris Night

Even a quarter-century later, the news of Princess Diana's death in a car tragedy in a Paris traffic tunnel still shocks people.

Diana, Princess of Wales, right, and her companion Dodi Fayed stroll on a pontoon in St. Tropez, France, on August 22, 1997.

Police officers prepare to remove the wrecked automobile in which Diana, Princess of Wales, and Dodi Fayed were travelling in the Pont d'Alma tunnel in Paris on August 31, 1997.

The Union Flag is flown at half-mast over the Houses of Parliament in London on August 31, 1997, following the death of Diana, Princess of Wales.

People buy Sunday newspapers in London on the day Diana, Princess of Wales, died.

The casket bearing Diana's remains, covered in the Royal Standard, is carried by Royal Air Force personnel after arriving at Northolt air base from Paris on August 31, 1997.

A police crane attempts to lift the car in which Diana, Princess of Wales, was killed in Paris.

Police prepare to seize the motorbike of a photojournalist who was trailing Diana, Princess of Wales' car when it crashed in a tunnel along the Seine River in Paris.

Onlookers gather near the Alma Bridge tunnel entrance in Paris.

Police officers remove the car in which Diana, Princess of Wales, was critically injured in a crash that killed her boyfriend, Dodi Fayed, and the driver.

Mourners stand around the 13th support pillar in the Alma Bridge tunnel in Paris on August 31, 1997, with flowers on the ground.

