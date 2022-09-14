Last Updated:

In Pictures: Queen Elizabeth Leaves London's Buckingham Palace For The Final Time

Queen Elizabeth II's coffin was carried out of Buckingham Palace in a solemn and ornate procession with the new King Charles III and royal family members

Image: AP

The procession of late Queen Elizabeth II got underway in London on Wednesday. Notably, it marked the last time the Queen's mortal remains departed Buckingham palace, her official home for 70 years

Image: AP

The Coldstream Guards marched during the procession for the Lying-in State of Queen Elizabeth II from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall. 

Image: AP

The Queen's coffin had arrived at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. 

Image: AP

Thousands of people gather along the path of the procession of the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II. 

Image: AP

Ahead of the ceremonial procession, members of the King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery were seen hitching up the gun carriage at Wellington Barracks.

Image: ANI

King Charles III is joined by Prince William and Prince Harry as the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II left Buckingham Palace in London.

Image: ANI

Members of the armed forces walk in formation near the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, adorned with a Royal Standard and the Imperial State Crown. 

Image: AP

Grenadier Guards flank the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II during the procession. 

