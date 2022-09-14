In Pictures: Queen Elizabeth Leaves London's Buckingham Palace For The Final Time

Quick links:
The procession of late Queen Elizabeth II got underway in London on Wednesday. Notably, it marked the last time the Queen's mortal remains departed Buckingham palace, her official home for 70 years
The Coldstream Guards marched during the procession for the Lying-in State of Queen Elizabeth II from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall.
Thousands of people gather along the path of the procession of the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II.
Ahead of the ceremonial procession, members of the King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery were seen hitching up the gun carriage at Wellington Barracks.
King Charles III is joined by Prince William and Prince Harry as the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II left Buckingham Palace in London.
Members of the armed forces walk in formation near the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, adorned with a Royal Standard and the Imperial State Crown.