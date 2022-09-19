In Pictures: UK Bids Adieu To Queen Elizabeth II At State Funeral In Westminster Abbey

Quick links:
Black Rod, who controls access in the House of Lords, walks through Westminster Hall at 06:29 am to pay respects on the final day of the lying in state of the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II
Mourners wait along the route that the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II will be pulled on a gun carriage during her funeral service in Westminster Abbey in central London on Monday, September 19.
Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin being carried on a gun carriage to Westminster Abbey. Her coffin was followed by King Charles III and other members of the royal family.
Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin being pulled on a gun carriage by 142 sailors to Westminster Abbey for her state funeral.
Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral took place at Westminster Abbey, where 2,000 mourners gathered to say goodbye to Britain’s longest-reigning monarch.
King Charles III, Queen Consort Camilla and other members of the Royal family follow the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II as it is carried into Westminster Abbey ahead of her State Funeral.
US President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden at Westminster Abbey for Queen Elizabeth II’s state funeral service.
British Prime Minister Liz Truss speaks during the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Abbey in central London.