Footage has emerged on social media platforms showing a bizarre underground fire in a split on a field in Scotland. The footage shows a crack in the ground and lava-like substance visible through the split and plumes of smoke coming out despite cold weather in a field in Ayrshire. The underground fire has left the residents concerned as they fear their children and pets would go near it.

Shared first on social media by Tom Paton told The Herald, "It's concerning for wildlife and for people who go up there with their dogs, because if you don't already know it's there, then it isn't too obvious to see." He further explained about the unusual blaze and said, "The smell is potent, but the actual hole in the ground is well hidden until you're right on it."

Paton expressed concern over the dangerous underground fire and said, "I've got three young boys and the eldest goes up to around another part of that field with his friends sometimes, so it is a worry what could happen if something isn't done." He said the Scottish Coal Board had fenced the area but it was removed by someone, and these measures were not enough for "such a dangerous area" and authorities had not made much effort in the last three years to extinguish it. Meanwhile, when East Ayrshire Council came to know about the current situation of the field, they stated that the problem was first reported last summer and that the council would take necessary actions.