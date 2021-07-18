In U-turn, UK PM Boris Johnson To Self-isolate After Health Minister Tests COVID Positive

The UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson will now self-isolate as normal after coming in contact with Health Secretary Sajid Javid, who tested positive for coronavirus. Reversing an earlier announcement that he would not have to quarantine, Downing Street said that Johnson will spend 10 days self-isolating. The reversal comes just hours after they said they would take part in a pilot scheme involving daily testing.

On July 18, Downing Street informed that the prime minister and Treasury chief Rishi Sunak were both alerted overnight by England's test-and-trace phone app. People who are notified through the app are supposed to self-isolate, though it is not a legal requirement. However, Johnson’s office initially said the PM and Sunak would instead take a daily coronavirus test as part of an alternative system being piloted in some workplaces, including government offices.

But the plan was reversed less than three hours later after an outcry over apparent special treatment for politicians. According to BBC, opposition parties said it suggested there was "one rule for them and another for the rest of us". Therefore, Number 10 then announced that Johnson would self-isolate at Chequers, the prime minister's country residence, and “will not be taking part in the testing pilot". It added that Sunak also would self-isolate.

Whilst the test and trace pilot is fairly restrictive, allowing only essential government business, I recognise that even the sense that the rules aren’t the same for everyone is wrong.



To that end I’ll be self isolating as normal and not taking part in the pilot. — Rishi Sunak (@RishiSunak) July 18, 2021

Javid suffering 'very mild' symptoms

UK Health Secretary Sajid Javid, who has received both vaccine doses, on July 17 said that he has tested positive for COVID-19. While taking to Twitter, Javid said that he is suffering “very mild” symptoms and was self-isolating. He informed that he took the lateral flow test after feeling "a bit groggy" on Friday evening.

Now, under the government rules, Javid is required to self-isolate for 10 days unless a PCR test comes back negative and he no longer has symptoms. Any of his "close contacts" would have to self-isolate too if they receive instructions from the state-run National Health Service (NHS). Javid tested positive after a meeting at Downing Street the day before, and both Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak were contacted by NHS Test and Trace as his contacts.

Meanwhile, England’s deputy chief medical officer, Professor Jonathan Van-Tam, has warned of a “bumpy winter” ahead. It is worth noting that the United Kingdom has recorded more than 50,000 daily cases for the second day running, days before almost all legal restrictions on social contact are lifted in England on Monday. As per reports, there were 54,674 cases - following 51,870 new cases on Friday - with 41 deaths within 28 days of a positive coronavirus test.

