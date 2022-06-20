In UK, 6 MPs, Activists Stage Protest; Demand Return Of Parthenon Marbles To Greece

In the UK, protesters inside London's British Museum, on June 18, demanded the return of the Parthenon Marbles to Greece. Protesters waved banners and Greek flags, and one of them, English author and honorary Greek citizen Victoria Hislop, presented and blew out 13 candles representing the opening of the Acropolis Museum in Athens. Further, six British MPs have called for the marbles to be returned to Greece, according to the Greek newspaper Ta Nea.

Labour MP Shami Chakrabarti told Ta Nea that the reunification of the Parthenon Marbles couldn't come at a better time. Another SNP MP, Dave Doogan, stated that the British Museum should do the right thing and return them to their proper location and that failing to do so is an insult to Greece.

“We must explain that the return of the marbles is exceptional and would not constitute a precedent for…the return of other works of art,” Doogan said, Ta Nea reported.

One of the long-standing British arguments for not returning the marbles, which were removed from Athens, then part of the Ottoman Empire, by Thomas Bruce, 7th Earl of Elgin, and his agents over a period of several years (1801-12), was that there was no appropriate place in Greece to display them. However, even after the Acropolis Museum opened in 2009, the UK government and the British Museum Trustees argued against the marbles' return.

Restitution part of a larger debate

The restitution is also part of a larger debate about whether Western museums should accept all restitution claims from countries whose cultural treasures were removed by westerners, which would deprive the museums of a significant portion of their exhibits. The British Museum owns over 100,000 priceless Greek artefacts, but only about 6% of the collection is on display.

With the exception of the sculptures, Athens has consistently stated that it has no claim on any item. Approximately half of the decorative artworks that once adorned the Parthenon temple are now on display in London. In the Acropolis Museum, plaster moulds of the pieces that campaigners claim were sawed and hacked from the Golden Age monument stand alongside, surviving originals. With the issue at the top of Greece's cultural agenda, the centre-right leader made the 'stolen' sculptures a key talking point in his first Downing Street talks with Boris Johnson last November.

(Image: AP)