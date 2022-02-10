In UK, Anti-Semitism Acts Touch New High Amid COVID; Surpasses 2019 Record

After violence erupted between Israel and Palestine last May, anti-Jewish hate events in the United Kingdom (UK) reached a new high, with reports of anti-semitism in person and online surpassing the previous 2019 high. In 2021, a record number of anti-semitic events were reported, ranging from verbal insults to physical assault and death threats.

In 2021, the Community Security Trust (CST), a foundation that tracks anti-Semitic events, documented 2,255 instances, up 34% from 1,684 in 2020. There were 176 violent events reported, three of which included serious physical harm or a threat to life. CST chief executive Mark Gardner stated that these unprecedented levels of anti-Jewish bigotry reported to CST and police by our Jewish community reflect how tough last year was for Jews across Britain, BBC reported.

Antisemitic occurrences increased by a third (33%) in Greater London, while they increased by 86% in Greater Manchester, according to the organization. There were 502 incidents nationwide this year that featured far-right or Nazi themes, including 90 when the Holocaust was commemorated. Hate incidents involving schools reached 182, the highest number ever reported and up from 54 in 2020, with 99 instances involving students or employees at non-faith institutions, up from 14 in 2020.

UK experienced most significant increase in anti-semitic events in May

In May 2021, the most significant increase coincided with the horrific battle in the Middle East. School-related incidents, involving students and instructors, have reached a new level, with the number of incidents more than tripling by 2020. A comparable spike in instances occurred among students and academics, with the biggest volume of university-related hatred ever recorded, half of which occurred in May 2021.

Antisemitic incidents with persons yelling insults from passing automobiles occurred 155 times in Manchester and London, with more than half of them occurring in May and June. As Israel conducted out airstrikes in Gaza and Hamas fired rockets into Israel, hundreds of Palestinians and 13 Israelis were murdered.

COVID fueled antisemitism acts: CST

There was also antisemitism acts linked to COVID, with pamphlets sent to households in South Yorkshire saying things like "Don't trust the Jew jab" and other obscenities. There were a total of 78 occurrences related to the pandemic, ranging from conspiracy theories concerning Jewish involvement in the creation and dissemination of COVID-19 or the "fiction" of COVID-19 to yearning for Jewish people to catch and die from the virus.

The Middle East turmoil coincided with the relaxation of COVID-19 limits in the UK, according to CST, which may have contributed to the rise in hate crimes. Businesses were allowed to reopen in May, and most legal restrictions on outdoor socialising were repealed, allowing two homes to meet indoors.

(With inputs from agencies)