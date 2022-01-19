In UK, Anti-vaxxers Threaten Pharmacy Staff Over Administering COVID Vaccines: Report

A group of anti-vaxxers in the United Kingdom reportedly walked into a pharmacy and insisted that they would "use force" to stop them from administering COVID-19 vaccines. The anti-vaxxers had stormed into Exel Chemist in Normanton and told the staff that they will "be arrested," reported Yorkshire Live. One of the man stormed into the pharmacy while another anti-vax protester recorded the video.

One of the four members of the anti-vax group reportedly on Sunday said that his name is Matt and claimed to be "Commonwealth Constable" and insisted that the vaccine was being "stopped". The video obtained by YorkshireLive reportedly showed the man saying that the vaccine is under "criminal investigation by the Met Police," which is completely wrong. After a few minutes, he told the employees in the chemist shop to pack the vials in a bag "as evidence" and told them to call the police.

Ant-vaxxers storm pharmacy in Normanton

The employees asked the men if they had a warrant, which they denied. The man warned the staff that he had the power to "use force" and he could arrest them when the police arrived, as per the news report. The man called the police and they denied having any investigation over the vaccine. After the police intervened, the anti-vaccine group denied threatening the employees of the pharmacy. Even as the United Kingdom government has been urging the people to get vaccinated against COVID-19, however, few of the people have refused to receive the vaccine

Anti-vaccine protesters target NHS testing centre

Earlier on December 29, anti-vaccine protesters targeted NHS testing centres and abused health officials. Dozens of people entered the site in Milton Keynes and protested against the administration of the COVID-19 vaccine, reported BBC News. One protester reportedly tried to take test kits and equipment from the testing centre. The United Kingdom Health Secretary Sajid Javid took to Twitter and stated that he was "appalled" to see the protesters threatening NHS test and trace staff and called the behaviour of protesters "unacceptable." UK Home Secretary Priti Patel called the behaviour of anti-vaccine protesters "completely unacceptable". She asserted that the police has her support to take "swift action where necessary."

I was appalled to see Piers Corbyn and his mob threaten NHS test and trace staff who are working so hard to keep people safe.



This kind of vile behaviour is unacceptable. — Sajid Javid (@sajidjavid) December 30, 2021