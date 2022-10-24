In UK, Cancer Patients Have To Wait For 55 Days Before Their Treatment Begins, Says Report

In the UK, cancer patients have to wait for 55 days before their cancer treatment is started, according to data from the NHS mentioned in a Daily Express report.

The data from the NHS measures the time from doctor referral to cancer treatment at the hospital and now that time in the UK is one week longer than it was back in 2020. According to the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), the UK is the worst developed nation for cancer patients as it has one of the highest cancer mortality rates amongst developed nations of the world.

“As a country that has contributed so much to cancer research and development, it is devastating to find that the UK languishes 33rd out of 41 developed nations in a league table of cancer mortality, with the worst survival rate in the G7," said Professor Gordon Wishart, chief medical officer at private clinic Check4Cancer.

"The rise in cancer waiting times is evident, with only 78 per cent of urgent referrals seen within two weeks. But we should remember that more than 20 per cent of patients are diagnosed via non-urgent pathways, where waiting times can be several months, or in A&E when a catastrophic event occurs," Professor Gordon Wishart added. "Coupled with delayed access to cancer treatment it is easy to understand why cancer survival rates in the UK are so poor and in decline,” he continued.

Late diagnosis of diseases is a problem

The NHS intends to start treatment of cancer patients within 62 days of an urgent referral, however, as per NHS's own data mentioned in this report, merely 62 per cent of cancer patients receive their treatment in time. "Across a range of diseases, but particularly notable in cancer, we offer a late diagnosis service in this country, and that needs to be tackled urgently. There are multiple factors, many of which were present long before the pandemic, but which were made worse by Covid-19," said Professor Sir Mike Richards, chairman of the national screening committee and former cancer director at the Department of Health to the Sunday Times.

Prof Sir John Bell of the University of Oxford is chairing a project to diagnose and treat diseases early. “The ambition is to try and create a sandbox for testing and evaluating these early diagnostic or prevention strategies across a large population of people. We’ll be able to use that population to help us evaluate these new tools, diagnose the disease early, prevent disease more effectively, and intervene at an earlier stage," said Professor Bell to The Guardian. He added, “If we don’t do this the NHS and the healthcare system are going to collapse under the weight of late-stage disease.”