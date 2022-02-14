In UK, Energy Firm Mistakenly Sends out Compensation Cheques For Trillions Of Pounds

In a bizarre incident, an electricity company in the UK accidentally sent compensation cheques for trillions of pounds to its customers. As per the reports from The Guardian, the company was paying compensation to its customers, who were left without power for more than three days due to a series of massive storms that devastated the city in November last year. Northern Powergrid on Sunday revealed that it accidentally sent out cheques for trillion-pound sums to 74 customers in northern England and said this happened due to a clerical error in which the customers’ meter numbers were used instead of electricity bills.

However, this error came to light after one customer took to Twitter and thanked Northern Powergrid for sending such a huge amount as compensation, but he enquired of the energy firm if they were 100% sure that they could afford this compensation amount. The picture shared on Twitter shows the customer has received a cheque for £2,324,252,080,110. Thank you for compensating us @Northpowergrid for the several days we were without power as a result of Stormarwen. Before I bank the check, however, are you 100% certain you can afford this? # trillionpounds, " wrote Gareth Hughes on Twitter.

Thank you for our compensation payment @Northpowergrid for the several days we were without power following #stormarwen Before I bank the cheque however, are you 100% certain you can afford this? #trillionpounds pic.twitter.com/z5MNc2Nxl1 — Gareth Hughes (@gh230277) February 12, 2022

As the post went on social media, it attracted a lot of reactions from users. The tweet has amassed thousands of likes in 24 hours. One user suggested, "Bank it! Then share it equally between us all," another person's tweet read. "I think you own Northern Powergrid now," another joked. Soon, Northern Powergrid noticed the error and contacted Hughes, who had posted the picture on social media.

No wonder our bills are big! https://t.co/GFgAQWxkb1 — JOE RICH #StayAlert (@joerichlaw) February 13, 2022

Northern Powergrid's spokesperson explained the issue, she said an electricity meter reference was incorrectly written as the electricity bill. As soon as we identified the clerical error, we ensured all 74 customers' cheques were stopped so they could not be cashed, "she said. The company said that they are investigating the issue. "We thank those customers who were honest and contacted us, and we have been in contact directly over the weekend with all 74 customers affected to make them aware, apologise for the error and reassure them that a correct payment will be issued to them on Monday," the spokeswoman said.

