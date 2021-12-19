In UK, Five Unspoiled Remains Of Ice-age Mammoths Excavated After 220,000 Years: Reports

Much to the surprise of archaeologists and palaeontologists, bones of five ice-age mammoths - the extinct elephants of the Pleistocene genus - have been unearthed in an unspoiled condition in the United Kingdom's Cotswolds region. The massive remains of two adults, two juveniles, and an infant dating back to some 220,000 years have been discovered, reported The Guardian. In addition, some tools have also been unearthed possible used by Neanderthals, an extinct species of archaic humans who lived in Eurasia until about 40,000 years ago. The report stated that more stuff are expected to be discovered as only a small portion of the enormous site, a gravel quarry, has been excavated so far.

The site appears to be a goldmine based on the quality of the discoveries. They range from ice-age giants like elks - which were twice the size of their descendants today, with antlers 10 feet across - to small creatures that co-evolved with megafauna. This site has also preserved seeds, pollen, and plant fossils, including extinct varieties. All of this will now provide new insight into how Neanderthals survived in the hard conditions of ice-age Britain. The remarkable discovery will be the subject of a BBC One documentary titled Attenborough and the Mammoth Graveyard, which will be aired on December 30, reported The Guardian.

According to researchers, the mammoths remains and artefacts are thought to date back to some 220,000 years ago when Britain was still occupied by Neanderthals during a warmer interglacial period known as MIS7. They believe that falling temperatures drove Neanderthals south, and this site was a lush fertile plain that attracted both animals and humans. About five million years ago, the earliest mammoths arrived from Africa. The Steppe mammoth was the largest of them all, living from around 1.8 million years ago until roughly 200,000 years ago.

It is one of the most important findings in British palaeontology: Professor Garrod

It should be mentioned here that further evidence of Neanderthal activity was also discovered during the excavations, including stone tools that would have been used to clean fresh hides. Professor Ben Garrod, an evolutionary biologist, called it "one of the most important findings in British palaeontology." While the occasional mammoth bone shows up, he claims that finding whole skeletons is "very rare," reported the British daily.

Image: Pixabay/Representative