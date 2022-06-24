In UK, Government On High Alert After Polio Virus Found In Sewage Samples In London

After the detection of the polio virus in sewage samples in London, the UK health authorities made a nationwide appeal on June 22 urging parents to ensure that their children's immunizations are up to date. According to the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), investigations are underway after numerous closely related viruses were discovered in sewage samples collected between February and May.

The virus has evolved and is now known as a vaccine-derived poliovirus type 2 (VDPV2), which can cause significant sickness, such as paralysis, in persons who have not been properly immunised.

The discovery is concerning because the last known case of wild polio in the UK occurred in 1984, and the UK was proclaimed polio-free in 2003.

"Vaccine-derived poliovirus is uncommon, and the overall danger to the public is very low," said Dr Vanessa Saliba, Consultant Epidemiologist at UKHSA said in a statement. "Vaccine-derived poliovirus has the potential to spread, especially in regions with low vaccination coverage. It can cause paralysis in those who are not fully vaccinated on rare occasions, so if you or your child are not up to date on your polio immunizations, she recommends you contact your doctor."

According to the UKHSA, the discovery of a VDPV2 shows that there has been some spread between closely related persons in North and East London, and that they are currently shedding the type 2 poliovirus strain in their faeces. The virus has only been found in sewage samples, and no cases of paralysis have been recorded, but studies will be conducted to determine if community transmission is taking place.

Majority of UK citizens are fully protected against Polio

According to the UKHSA, it is common for one to three vaccine-like polioviruses to be discovered each year in UK sewage samples as part of routine surveillance, but these have always been one-time results that have not been detected again. Previous detections happened when an individual inoculated overseas with the live oral polio vaccine (OPV) returned or travelled to the UK and briefly shed remnants of the vaccine-like poliovirus in their faeces.

"The majority of Londoners are fully protected against Polio and will not need to take any further action, but the NHS will begin reaching out to parents of children under the age of five in London who are not up to date on their Polio vaccinations to invite them to get protected," according to Jane Clegg, Chief Nurse for the NHS in London.

The World Health Organization considers the United Kingdom to be polio-free, with a low risk of polio transmission due to widespread immunisation coverage.

However, vaccine coverage for childhood vaccines has declined countrywide, particularly in parts of London, in recent years, so the UKHSA is asking individuals to make sure they are up to date on their vaccinations.

Image: AP