In UK, Increase In Number Of People Consuming Alcohol At Higher Risk Levels: Report

Experts have suggested that millions of people in the United Kingdom have been reportedly affecting themselves by hazardous drinking at home. The experts have warned that Britons have been causing “silent harm” to themselves by consuming alcohol. The figures have suggested that alcohol consumption at a “higher risk” level has increased during the COVID-19 pandemic as people have started drinking at homes rather than drinking in pubs, reported The Guardian.

According to the data provided by the government’s Office for Health Improvement and Disparities, around eight million people in England have been drinking wine, beer or spirits at levels that are harmful to their health. It is a big jump witnessed in people drinking at levels considered to be high risk, as per the news report. The official data, based on YouGov surveys, shows that around 18% of adults in England were drinking at “increasing or higher risk levels” in the three months until the end of October in 2021, which equals to around eight million people. The number of people drinking has witnessed an increase in comparison to the number of people who used to drink at these levels before the COVID-19 pandemic. Prior to the pandemic, in February 2020, around 12.1% of people used to drink at these levels and in October 2019, around 11.9% of people drank at these levels.

Increase in people drinking at higher risk levels

It is to mention here that the NHS has advised people to not drink more than 14 units of alcohol per week on a regular basis. Prof Julia Sinclair, the chair of the addictions faculty at the Royal College of Psychiatrists, has stated that due to the COVID-19 pandemic, people started drinking at home and it lasted for more hours than they used to do in pubs. Sinclair noted that the latest data has indicated that people were still coping with uncertainty and anxiety caused due to the COVID-19 pandemic and some of them had developed drinking habits, The Guardian reported citing PA News agency. Julia Sinclair explained that the best scenario can be people drinking at the highest levels get back to the levels at which they used to drink five years back. She added that it is not possible for people to start drinking at those levels immediately.

