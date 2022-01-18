In UK, Magistrates To Get Power To Give One-year Sentence To Offenders In England & Wales

In an attempt to reduce the caseload in crown courts, the United Kingdom government has decided to give more sentencing powers to magistrates in England and Wales. In the coming months, the magistrates will now be able to give a one-year jail sentence to criminals, the UK government announced in a press release. The Ministry of Justice has estimated that the increase in magisterial powers could free up around 2,000 extra days of crown court time in a year.

According to the plans announced by the UK Justice Secretary Dominic Raab, the decision will allow magistrates to sentence more serious cases they hear, such as fraud, theft and assault. Currently, cases that required more than six months prison term had to be referred to the crown court where the judges would give an appropriate sentence to the criminals. According to the government statement, keeping more cases in magistrates courts, which have been “less severely affected” by COVID-19 allows crown courts to focus on tackling the backlog that has been built during the COVIDpandemic.

Decision to help in reducing backlog of cases

United Kingdom Deputy Prime Minister, Lord Chancellor and Secretary of State for Justice, Dominic Raab in the press release stated that the decision will help to increase capacity to reduce the backlog of cases in the Crown Courts. He highlighted that through Nightingale Courts, digital hearings and unlimited sitting days, they will be able to deliver "swifter and more effective justice" after the COVID-19 pandemic.

"This important measure will provide vital additional capacity to drive down the backlog of cases in the Crown Courts over the coming years," Dominic Raab said in a press release.

Magistrates Association welcome the move

Bev Higgs, National Chair of the Magistrates’ Association has welcomed the decision. Higgs stated that they have been campaigning for giving more sentencing powers to magistrates and they are "delighted" by the announcement. Bev Higgs highlighted that magistrates have been working during the COVID-19 pandemic and the new decision will allow them to hear cases of serious offence which would result in easing the pressure on the Crown Courts.

"We have been campaigning for years for magistrates’ sentencing powers to be extended to 12 months for single offences, so we are delighted with the Lord Chancellor’s announcement today. It is absolutely the right time to re-align where cases are heard to ensure a safe, effective, and efficient justice system and this demonstrates great confidence in the magistracy," Bev Higgs said in a press release.

Image: AP/PTI/Representative