In UK, Man Discovers A Piece Of Earbud Had Been Lodged In His Ear For Five Years

A man from the United Kingdom has recently revealed how he thought he was going deaf before realising that a piece of an earphone had been lodged there for five years.

A 66-year-old former naval engineer, Wallace Lee, said to Bournemouth News & Picture Service that he had previously blamed his hearing problem on his 24 years of career, where he spent working close to the roar of military helicopters, New York Post reported. Lee, a resident of Weymouth, Dorset, also attributed his hearing issues to previous injuries which had while playing rugby.

According to the New York Post report, Lee attempted everything, including having a doctor check it out, but the expert missed the hidden bud due to an accumulation of earwax. Furthermore, the issue was affecting Lee's hearing, balance, as well a golf game.

Following that, he purchased his personal Bluetooth-connected endoscope because he was "at his wits' end" and noticed something in his left ear but "had no idea what it was." When his doctor was unable to remove it, he ultimately visited an ENT surgeon at a hospital close to his Weymouth home.

A piece of an earphone stuck for many years in this UK man's ear

"At first the doctor tried to suction it but it was stuck too deep, so he got these miniature crocodile tweezers," New York Post reported the local news sources as saying. He further remarked, “He tugged and all of a sudden it went, ‘pop’, and I had clarity again."

Additionally, Lee noted that the removal of the odd impediment was an "instant relief" and he was overjoyed, BBC reported. The excitement at being able to "hear perfectly again" came after the surgeon was seen holding up the wax-covered plastic piece that appeared to have broken free from a noise-canceling ear plug he had placed years earlier.

According to the BBC report, Lee said, “Five years ago when I was visiting my family in Australia I bought these little earplugs that you can put different attachments in, depending on the noise you want to phase out on an aircraft." Referring to it, he added, “One of these little attachments had lodged in there and it had been in there ever since."

Later, the former naval engineer admitted that he had no idea that the little piece of the earbud was there in his ear for several years.

He claimed that it had also immediately helped his golf, which he believes was damaged by his hearing troubles also impairing his balance. Nevertheless, he claimed, "I feel like I have a new lease on life." He further added that his wife Jeanette is also quite relieved since she thought her husband was becoming deaf.

(Image: Pixabay/ representative)