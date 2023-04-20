In UK, Millions Of Phones To Get Emergency Alert From Govt On April 24; Know Why

Millions of mobile phones in the UK will get an emergency message, which will be accompanied by a loud alarm at around 3 pm UK time on 23 April, Sunday. Britons across all the states will be pinged by the Rishi Sunak-led government about life-threatening situations, be it flooding or wildfires.

While many UK citizens might wonder what the government alert is all about, according to reports, the UK government is testing its first-ever nationwide public alert system that it will deploy in case of a natural calamity and other fatal situations. The alert will be tested on all 4G and 5G mobile phones across the UK. The emergency alert, which will last for up to 10 seconds, will ring in both sound and vibration even if a user's phone is on silent mode.

“This is a test of Emergency Alerts, a new UK government service that will warn you if there’s a life-threatening emergency nearby. In a real emergency, follow the instructions in the alert to keep yourself and others safe. Visit gov.uk/alerts for more information. This is a test. You do not need to take any action," the emergency message will read, according to the British newspaper The Independent.

Phones can be used after an 'OK' click

UK citizens will get an option to either dismiss the emergency message or click “OK” on their home screen. After the message disappears, they should be able to use their device again. Drivers, who at the time are controlling the steering and are on the road, have been advised to not look at or touch their phone screens "until it is safe". If users get alerted while driving, they were advised not to take any action until it is safe to do so.

UK's alert system is modelled on similar schemes that are in operation in the US, Canada, the Netherlands and Japan. Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster Oliver Dowden was quoted as saying, “At 3 pm next Sunday we’ll be doing a nationwide test of our new Emergency Alerts system. Getting this system operational means we have a vital tool to keep the public safe in life-threatening emergencies." He continued that it could be the "sound that saves your life".

Domestic violence campaigners insisted that such an alert system can have repercussions on the safety of women as the text message could help trace the location of secret phones. In its response, the UK government noted that it is actively engaging with the rights groups and domestic violence and abuse organisations that are working with vulnerable women and girls to make sure that the message alert system does not compromise their wellbeing and safety.