In UK, Mother Struggling To Avail Treatment For Child As He Is 'too Ticklish': Report

A mother, hailing from the UK has been struggling hard with her 2-year-old son as he is suffering from a rare disease that prevents him from walking properly. According to a report by Manchester Evening News, the devastated mother is taking her son, Conor Stapleton, from hospital to hospital to get him treated. However, every single doctor says her son has to wait for treatment as her son is too 'ticklish'. Notably, tickling is the act of touching a part of a body in a way that causes involuntary twitching movements or laughter.

According to a Healthline report, scientists found being tickled stimulates a person's hypothalamus, the area of the brain in charge of one's emotional reactions. When one is tickled, he/she may be laughing not because of any joke, but because he or she has an autonomic emotional response. The body movements of someone being tickled often mimic those of someone in severe pain, as per Healthline.

“Doctors checked him when he was born, but didn’t say anything. But when he was 10-weeks-old, I could tell there was something wrong with his feet. I said to the health visitor that his feet were pointed, the visitor said he was fine," Manchester Evening News quoted the mother, Jade Hatton, as saying.

Jade, now 20-months pregnant says she is unable to carry her son everywhere

"When he got to about nine months, they were questioning me why he wasn’t trying to walk or stand against things to bend down and pick things up. I said it was because of his feet. They said ‘wait until he’s one, then ‘wait until he’s 18 months," Jade told Manchester Evening News.

According to the 28-year-old mother, she took her son to another hospital where the doctor confirmed her son is suffering from tendons. As per the doctor, he is only able to teeter on his toes for brief periods. Further, the mother said that she is 20 months pregnant and it is difficult for her to carry her son everywhere as it is putting pressure on her stomach.

"I’m also 20 weeks pregnant. I can’t keep carrying him around if he needs to go somewhere, it's putting pressure on my stomach and back lifting him up. I've had miscarriages in the past," Jade told Manchester Evening News.

