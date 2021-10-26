In UK, One Of Britain's 'smallest Detached Homes' Goes On The Market For £2,35,000

One of Britain's 'smallest detached homes' measuring four metres wide has been put up for sale. The UK's 'smallest detached home' has been put up for sale for £235,000, reported Mirror. The small house is just nearly 13% cheaper than the average price of a house in the market which is around £2,67,500. The high price tag of the tiny property is due to the home's location.

One of Britain's 'smallest detached homes' for sale

The house has been set on the grounds of Grimston Park in North Yorkshire. Located in Grimston Park in North Yorkshire, the home is a two-floor property, reported Mirror. The house has a bedroom and a spiral staircase leading down to the kitchen, bathroom, living room, courtyard and also a 'dinky garden'. Owners Debra Bowman and Dave Bowman have put the house on sale after living in the property for more than 20 years to enjoy their retirement. The Bowmans have now separated and have decided to sell the house.

Debra Bowman told Mirror that moving into the property was their "best decision". Bowman said that the house is small and it can be cleaned in less time. The couple had moved into the house on February 1, 2000, and have been living in the house for the past 20 years, reported Mirror. As per the report, the couple earlier lived in a semi-detached home and then they shifted to the detached home.

Speaking to Mirror, Dave Bowman informed that the bedroom is on the ground floor and has a spiral staircase. The mattress has been placed on the platform in the opposite direction from the bed frame. The home also consists of a glass-panelled room to allow in more light. Speaking about the location of the house, Bowman has revealed that the house is placed in the country estate which makes you stay close to nature, reported Mirror. Bowman stated that the people who would now own it will just be 20 minutes far from York or Leeds and 40 minutes from the Leeds Bradford airport.

Image: Unsplash/Representative