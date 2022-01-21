In UK, Only 2 Out Of 56 COVID Briefings Led By Female Politicians: Reports

In another blow to the image of the UK government, a new report revealed that women's participation in the government sector is significantly low, The Guardian Reported. According to the 2022 Sex and Power Index, compiled by the Fawcett Society, it said only two of the government briefings held during the COVID pandemic were led by a female politician. Surprisingly, both the press conferences were held by the Home Secretary, Priti Patel. As per the data accumulated by Society, the UK government had held at least 56 news conferences during the COVID pandemic wherein only two had women participation.

Apart from holding the presser, the report said that the women were not given equal opportunities in terms of handling the Coronavirus. 43% featured an all-male lineup with no female politician or expert present, as per the index. Surprisingly, COVID-19 advisory boards have 274 members of which women represent only 92 of them. The report noted that equality is still "decades away" in politics. It said that the high-ranking offices including, politics and business are led by men. While speaking to The Guardian about the inequality report, Jemima Olchawski, CEO of the Fawcett Society, said, "The pandemic has laid bare deep-rooted inequalities across the UK. Yet it is women, who have borne the brunt and often largely invisible from the debate and excluded from decision-making."

Women participation in Parliament progressed from 32% to 34% in two years

The report also highlighted that the gender gap in parliament has not progressed as expected as the proportion of female MPs improved from 32% in 2017 to 34% at the 2019 election. "Men continue to dominate most senior roles. That’s not only bad for the women who miss out on opportunities to thrive, but it’s bad for us all, as we miss out on women’s talent, skills, and perspectives," The Guardian quoted Jemima Olchawski, CEO of the Fawcett Society as saying. "What is most alarming about today’s data is that it shows an unacceptable lack of women of colour in senior positions. It is appalling that in 2022, women of colour are missing in leadership positions from some of our key institutions and organisations," added Olchawski.

Image: Twitter/@pritipatel/AP