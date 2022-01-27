In UK, Over 24 MPs Ready To Act Against PM Boris Johnson Over 'Partygate' Scandal: Reports

After UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson declared at the Prime Minister Questions (PMQs) in the House of Commons on Wednesday that he will not quit for breaching COVID restrictions during the first lockdown, over two dozen former ministers are preparing to deliver letters of no confidence against Boris Johnson, The Guardian reported. The British PM said that he would like people to wait until the findings of civil servant Sue Gray's investigation are made public.

The letter of no confidence is likely to be delivered after conclusions of the ongoing investigation are disclosed. There are more than 70 Conservatives in the group in all and to initiate a no-confidence vote against the Prime Minister, the 1922 Committee chair, Graham Brady, must get 54 letters.

Letters to be submitted by smaller groupings of MPs

According to a Sputnik report, a British MP said that some are still debating on the situation, while another admitted that if there is any evidence of criminal wrongdoing by the Prime Minister, he can't stay in office. Politicians believe that letters will be submitted by smaller groupings of MPs. Sue Gray, who is a senior civil servant is now investigating various meetings within Downing Street and Whitehall over the last 18 months that may have violated coronavirus regulations.

While sources suggested Gray's conclusions will be disclosed soon, Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng stated on Wednesday that the report may be released as soon as next week, according to ITV. Met Commissioner Cressida Dick revealed on Tuesday that Metropolitan Police were looking into a series of events in regard to suspected breaches of COVID-19 limitations.

Johnson facing mounting calls to quit

PM Johnson is facing mounting calls to quit in the wake of revelations of a party thrown for him in Downing Street on 19 June 2020 during the first COVID-19 lockdown. He told MPs in the House of Commons on Tuesday that he welcomes the police investigation, which will help clear everything.

Earlier this month, Johnson apologised in the House of Commons for attending one of the events at his official residence on 10 Downing Street, stating it was a business function. Meanwhile, Boris Johnson's backers are thought to be plotting ways for him to avoid a no-confidence vote once Gray's report is out, according to Sputnik.

