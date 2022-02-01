In UK, People Writing Wills Increased 131% When Prince Philip Was Hospitalised: Report

The day when Prince Philip was admitted to a hospital, last year, was the day when most people in the UK wrote a will, fresh numbers have revealed. As per a report by Mirror, Farewill - a firm that writes wills and provides cremation services - stated that the Duke of Edinburgh's admission to a hospital in February 2021 resulted in a 131% increase in the number of wills written. Prince Philip passed away on 9 April 2021.

On the other hand, when Queen Elizabeth II was hospitalised on October 22, there was a 26% increase. Sir Captain Tom Moore's treatment for COVID prompted a 39% increase in people writing wills. The terrible death of singer and actress Sarah Harding at the age of 39 also had a tremendous impact on the millennial generation, with a 33% rise in people writing wills.

23% increase in Gen Z will writers in 2021

The pandemic also seems to play a part in will writing, with Farewill seeing a 71% spike on December 12, the day that saw the first public warning of an Omicron tidal wave from the British Prime Minister. Dan Garrett, the CEO and co-founder of Farewill said that it is extremely motivating to see people taking a more personal approach to end-of-life planning.

He added that knowing what kind of funeral people want makes a big difference in how much their family has to deal with, according to a report by the Mirror. Aside from deciding whether to have a cremation or a burial, it's also important to consider personal elements like the memorial's style, if it should be held in a special location, and whether to play the music. A study performed by OnePoll suggests that despite a rising trend in will writing, 40% of citizens in Britain still haven't created one.

However, data from Farewill reveals that a 23% increase in Gen Z will writers in 2021 as they became more accustomed to death during the pandemic, according to the Mirror report. Dan Garrett added that dealing with mortality can be one of life's most difficult aspects, but creating a will gives people control and ensures the best possible outcome for their family.

(Image: AP)