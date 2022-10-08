In UK, Pilot Creates World's Largest Portrait Of Queen Elizabeth II Over Skies | See Pic

In memory of Queen Elizabeth II, who died last month, a pilot made a grand tribute by creating the world's largest portrait of the late monarch on October 6 through a flight path that marked more than 400 kilometers of the area on the map.

The picture of this unique gesture was shared by the global flight tracking service Flightradar24 on Twitter.

"Pilot Amal Larhlid took to the skies yesterday to raise money for in a unique way—creating the world’s largest portrait of Queen Elizabeth II. We talked with Amal about what it takes to plan a flight like this," tweeted Flightradar24.

Pilot @amal_larhlid took to the skies yesterday raise money for @hospiceuk in a unique way—creating the world’s largest portrait of Queen Elizabeth II. We talked with Amal about what it takes to plan a flight like this. https://t.co/79BHv2NvPg pic.twitter.com/ttnVIi7ig5 — Flightradar24 (@flightradar24) October 7, 2022

The flight that travelled for around 2 hours covered 413 kilometers, creating a 105-kilometer tall and 63-kilometer wide portrait northwest of London. Before taking to the skies, the pilot told Flightradar24 that she converted a portrait of the Queen into a format recognised by the flight planning programme ForeFlight. She said that before taking to the skies, she had also planned the route on charts manually as a backup.

Queen Elizabeth's death

The UK's longest-serving monarch died last month at Balmoral Castle. The 96-year-old had been suffering from what Buckingham Palace has called "episodic mobility problems" since the end of last year. Elizabeth II ruled Britain for seven decades, making her the only woman whose reign lasted for 70 years after France’s Louis XIV, who ruled for more than 72 years between 1643 and 1715, ruled for longer.