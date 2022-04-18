In UK, Police Arrests Man Who 'confronted Two MoD Police Officers' At Horse Guards Parade

The Metropolitan Police on Monday arrested a 29-year-old man after an incident at Horse Guards Parade in Westminster on Monday, 18 April. The man has been arrested on suspicion of "attempted murder" and possessing "offensive weapons." According to police, the 29-year-old suspect was armed with a knife and confronted two Ministry of Defence Police officers.

The Metropolitan police in a statement informed that they used a taser and restrained the man before arresting him. The 29-year-old man remains in custody at a central London police station. According to Met police, no one has been injured in the said incident. The authorities have launched an investigation into the incident and it is not being treated as related to terrorism. According to the statement, the Met police officers will work closely with the Ministry of Defence Police to carry out the probe. The police stated that anyone who witnessed the incident could assist the officials in investigating the incident.

"He was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and possession of an offensive weapon and remains in custody at a central London police station. The incident is not being treated as terror-related," the Met police informed in a statement.

UPDATE: We've released a statement following an incident at Horse Guards earlier during which two MOD Police officers were confronted by a man with a knife.



The man was arrested. He remains in custody.



The incident is not being treated as terror-related. https://t.co/c6FHS3zbI4 — MPS Westminster (@MPSWestminster) April 18, 2022

The incident took place at around 10 am(local time) on 18 April at Horse Guards in London, The DailyMail reported. One employee at a nearby souvenir stand told The DailyMail about hearing a lot of noise and the presence of police and armed forces on the streets. The employee stated that it appeared that the police officials were looking at a bike that was nearby and was inspecting a "suspicious parcel" that was present on the vehicle. Meanwhile, a waitress at Caffe Concerto which was nearby the spot claimed that the cafe had been open for an hour when the police told them to remain inside. According to the waitress, the police had told them to stay indoors as an "incident" happened. The police came again 10 minutes later and told them to leave. The authorities reopened Whitehall to traffic and pedestrians shortly before 2:30 pm(local time).

Image: AP