In UK, Record Number Of Children Under 18 Years Of Age Apprehended For Terror Offences

Nearly 25 youngsters were detained for terror offences in the UK in the 12 months leading up to September this year, revealed Home Office data. This number marks a record after surpassing the previous year's cases which were 17, BBC reported. As per the report, all 25 youngsters who were arrested till September, falls under the age of 18. Children who were apprehended during that time period comprise a greater number than ever before, which accounted for 13% of all arrests. According to the Home Office, this was an upsurge of 8% from the previous year.

Dean Haydon, the senior national coordinator for counter-terrorism policing, stated, “We are very concerned that children are becoming an increasing proportion of our arrests,” as per The Guardian. British Police are reportedly concerned about this alarming number and are advising parents to take help if they believe their kids will be on the verge of extremism.

UK stopped 7 late-stage terror plots ever since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic

As per the BBC report, ever since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, 7 late-stage UK terror plots have been halted in the UK, Counter Terror Policing revealed. Furthermore, these latest numbers have brought the overall failed late-stage terrorist operations in the United Kingdom to 32 over the previous four years.

In addition to this, a 13 years old neo-Nazi from Cornwall was convicted after being found in possession of bomb-making manuals and sharing far-right propaganda online in February. Meanwhile, last week, a 17-year-old Derbyshire was accused of having and disseminating a terrorist publication. The trial of this case is planned to take place next year, as per The Guardian.

Furthermore, investigators believed that the closing of schools during the COVID-19 pandemic might link to such terror crimes. Investigators also argued that educational environments assist to normalise conduct and that schools often report cases of alarm to Prevent, the government's deradicalization program, as per the Guardian. Moreover, investigators anticipated that isolation during lockdowns, as well as having a lot of free time, pushed the youngsters to seek extremist material online while not being monitored.

In the meantime, limits on socialising and movement during the lockdown had helped to lower the number of adult terror convictions by 13%, indicating a greater drop in crime. Officers added that they urged parents to be more vigilant of the dangers and to be ready to contact Prevent, something only a small percentage of parents do today, as per BBC.

(Image: AP/ Unsplash)