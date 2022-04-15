In UK, Spearmint The Seal Lands In Rehab For Its Love Of Human Food: Report

A seal in the UK has been sent to rehab to get rid of her bad habits, a large part of which includes a monumental love for sandwiches, doughnuts and other human food, British media reported.

For beachgoers in Plymouth and Cawsand Bay, Cornwall, Spearmint the seal was a familiar face, and its affectionate nature and friendliness towards humans often won it a treat that ranged from sandwiches and doughnuts to fish. Given the easy access to human food that, to be fair to the seal, might've tasted better than what it'd find in the wild, the marine animal had become completely dependant on titbits for its diet.

Despite experts making every possible attempt to release it into the wild, the seal kept coming back to interact with humans, hoping to get a share of the food they carried. Now, as per a report by The Independent, the seal refuses to eat anything but what suits its tastebuds better.

Meanwhile, the Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (RSPCA) has taken custody of the marine animal and is taking care of her at the centre in West Hatch, Somerset. They believe there is still hope to be able to release her back into the sea in Scotland after a period of rehab, which will involve keeping her away from humans and reconnecting her with other seals in the sea. Jessica Collins, from Torpoint in Cornwall, is crowdfunding for Spearmint's treatment as per The Independent.

'Doing everything we can to reduce the stress for Spearmint'

Jessica Collins was quoted by The Independent as saying, "Spearmint is a wild seal who, through no fault of her own, has become habituated to humans". She added that the affectionate seal got interested in humans as she was fed regularly by tourists over there. But after it was relocated to multiple places, it finally found Cawsand Bay where a team of volunteers was able to control the situation better and keep people away.

"We all hoped she would rewild but upon discovering Plymouth this became more difficult and the feeding began once more and bad habits remained. She more recently started to come onto roads and was becoming a real risk to herself and others," Collins told The Independent. However, RSPCA staff said that as well as refusing to eat, Spearmint also has pus coming from one of her ears.

Meanwhile, the RSPCA team has given it antibiotics and it has been getting injections every other day. A spokesperson informed that "Naturally wild animals can find being in captivity, even for a brief time, a struggle, but our experienced team, who specialize in wildlife rehabilitation, are doing everything they can to reduce the stress for Spearmint and try to get her re-released as soon as possible."

(Image: Unsplash)