In UK, Suspected COVID Outbreaks In Hospitals Doubled In A Week: Reports

The suspected COVID outbreaks in hospitals across the UK have more than doubled in a week, reveals official records. However, the number of persons admitted to wards, infected with the coronavirus is decreasing across much of England, The Guardian reported on December 22.

Although there hasn't been a big increase in COVID hospital admissions across the NHS, there have been considerable geographical variances. According to the Health Service Journal (HSJ), hospitalizations in London have doubled in the last three weeks, while in northwest England, the seven-day growth rate has been recorded at 14%. The South-East, South-West, East of England, North-East and Yorkshire, and the Midlands all saw a drop in COVID admissions.

Majority of outbreaks recorded in London

The majority of outbreaks occurred in London, with 28 documented in the last week, accounting for over half of all outbreaks in England (62). There were nine in West Midlands hospitals, six in the east of England, and five in the East Midlands. Hospitals are striving to prevent the highly transmissible Omicron variant from spreading amongst patients and staff, according to NHS leaders, while also dealing with increased strain from last year.

As sectors of the NHS struggle to cope with an increase in infected workers and patients, data from the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) indicate 66 acute respiratory infection incidences in UK hospitals in the last seven days to December 16. According to a UKHSA document reviewed by The Guardian, coronavirus was proven in the majority of these occurrences. It is the highest number reported since the third week of January 2020, representing a doubling of outbreaks from the previous week and the highest total recorded since the third week of January 2020.

However, NHS officials have remained concerned because hospital admissions reflect infections picked up on average roughly a fortnight ago, implying that a significant increase was already nearly probable. According to them, the rise in hospital outbreaks reflected rapidly rising virus levels in the general population. The 100% spike in one week, on the other hand, was ten times the increase in outbreaks seen in care facilities, where such incidences were currently fewer than in November.

BMA predict around 32,000 to 130,000 NHS workers might be sick by Christmas

According to the British Medical Association, between 32,000 and 130,000 NHS workers in England might be sick by Christmas Day. Last Friday, the Guy's and St Thomas' trust in London informed employees that it was facing "severe shortages" due to 350 people being laid off as a result of Covid, a figure that had risen by 25% in just 24 hours, according to The Guardian.

(With inputs from agencies)

Image: AP