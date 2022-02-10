In UK, Tourist Gets Fined £200 For Trespassing Into Buckingham Palace Stables

A 25-year-old US citizen named Joseph Huang Kang admitted to trespassing in the Royal Mews on a protected site when he appeared in court. The Royal Mews is a collection of stables in Buckingham Palace used by the Royal family. As per the report of Daily Mail, the man was found in one of the lavatories after breaking into the stables at Buckingham Palace.

Kang was fined £200, with £85 in costs and a £34 victim surcharge, when he appeared before Westminster Magistrates Court, according to Daily Mail. Kang's counsel applied for a conditional discharge, but it was denied because he disobeyed signs warning him that he was in a restricted area. Kang who is from Houston, Texas suffers from an unidentified form of organic psychosis.

Kang suffers from mental illness

The court stated that Joseph Huang Kang travelled to the United Kingdom on December 1 last year while suffering from mental illness. The court further stated that Kang failed to notify his bank that he had come to the United Kingdom, and he had misplaced several of his belongings, including his passport, on the day he was apprehended at the Buckingham Palace.

Prosecutor Weera Sena stated that Buckingham Palace has a number of signs saying that it is a protected property, and the defendant was spotted loitering outside with a two-piece luggage at 2.15 pm, reading the signs about it being a protected site. He was again observed at 3.55 pm, before climbing over the fence in the same location, according to Daily Mail. He was confronted by the staff again, but he ignored them and fled into the Royal Mews quad area, which is within the protected site. In the back of the Mews, he was discovered in one of the toilets. It was also stated that there was nothing alarming about the baggage.

Left without finances, Joseph Kang developed psychosis

Kang's lawyer Lucy Watson stated that before he intruded onto Palace grounds, Kang's mental state was fluctuating, according to Daily Mail. Because his bank was unaware that he had arrived in the UK, he was left without finances and developed psychosis just before boarding a trip back to his homeland. Lucy also stated that no harm was done, and the incident ended in very little harm.

Image: Pixabay