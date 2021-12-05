In UK, Trust In MPs To Work In Public Interest Plummeted Since Johnson Became PM: Reports

According to findings of a recent study on the state of British democracy, trust in politicians to work in the public interest rather than for personal gain has plummeted ever since Boris Johnson assumed Prime Ministership. According to YouGov polling data for the Institute of Public Policy Research (IPPR), when David Cameron was Prime Minister in 2014, 48% of voters thought politicians were just interested in themselves rather than their country or party. After nearly two years at No 10, Johnson's approval rating had surged to 57% in May 2021, and had jumped to 63% last week in the wake of the Owen Paterson scandal. Only 5% of voters said politicians were in office solely for the welfare of their country, according to the same poll.

While the poll has questioned politicians of all stripes, the major opposition factions currently believe the Conservatives are especially vulnerable on issues of trust and sleaze, providing them with an opportunity to break through. According to The Guardian, Keir Starmer wrote to all shadow cabinet ministers last week, after reshuffling his frontbench team, emphasising the significance of ethics as one of many attributes they must display on a daily basis. He also emphasised the importance of holding the Conservative government accountable for its repeated "slogans" and "broken promises," according to the media agency.

Trust crisis is a severe threat to society's effective functioning

The IPPR paper says that falling trust is a severe threat to society's effective functioning. It is the first of a series that will look at the reasons for distrust and possible treatments to shore up UK democracy. The paper further states, "It matters for our democracy: where an absence of trust turns into active distrust – characterised by cynicism and disillusionment – it can lead to a downward spiral of democratic decline."

More bad news for Johnson arrived on Saturday when police announced they were probing reports from Labour Party MPs that suggested Johnson and his No 10 staff had staged Christmas parties in violation of COVID restrictions a year ago. Johnson hasn't denied the events occurred, but has stated that no regulations were broken; despite his refusal to explain how this could be the case. The Metropolitan Police said in a statement that while retrospective breaches of COVID restrictions were not typically investigated, they were looking into the letter they had received.

(With inputs from agencies)

Image: AP