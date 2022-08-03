In UK, Voting For The Next PM Gets Delayed Due To Hacking Threat: Report

In the UK, voting by Conservative Party members to choose the next prime minister has been postponed after the Government Communications Headquarters (GCHQ) warned that cyber hackers could change people's ballots. According to a report published in The Telegraph, there was no specific threat from a hostile state, and the advice was more general and focused on the voting process' loopholes.

The Conservative Party has been forced to drop plans to permit members to change their votes for the next leader after the election as a result of the hacking concerns, according to The Telegraph report. Postal ballots have also yet to be distributed to the approximately 160,000 party members who have been warned that they may arrive as late as August 11, according to the report.

The Telegraph reported that the ballots were initially scheduled to start arriving on August 2. Rishi Sunak, the former finance minister, and Liz Truss, the foreign secretary, are vying for the position of British prime minister after Boris Johnson. Members of the Conservative Party, who will choose the next prime minister on September 5 following weeks of voting, are polling favourably for Truss.

To find and neutralise threats to Britain, the Government Communications Headquarters (GCHQ) compiles communications from all over the world. The National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC), a division of GCHQ, claimed to have advised the Conservative Party through a spokesperson.

UK PM Race

According to a survey of party members, foreign minister Liz Truss, the front-runner to succeed British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, has a smaller lead over her rival Rishi Sunak than previously believed. According to the 807-person survey conducted by Italian data company Techne between July 19 and July 27, Truss has the support of 48% of Conservative Party members, compared to 43% for former finance minister Sunak.

Compared to a previous YouGov poll of Conservative members conducted on July 20–21, which showed Truss leading Sunak by 24 points, this indicates a much closer race. The race has so far been dominated by taxes. Sunak has accused Truss of being "dishonest" with voters by promising major tax cuts as soon as she takes office. Prior to lowering taxes, Sunak stated that he would ensure that inflation was under control, as Truss claims that doing so would cause the economy to enter a recession.

(Image: AP)