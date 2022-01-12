Cutting onions often brings tears to people’s eyes, however, now the people in the United Kingdom have respite from it. The Waitrose supermarket chain is set to sell a sweet onion in Britain that would not reduce cooks to tears in the kitchen. The people will be able to purchase the sweet onion, called Sunion, in the selected stores and on the Waitrose website.

According to the statement released by Waitrose, Sunion is the “first tearless and sweet onion variety.” The supermarket chain stated that the new variety of onion is ideal for those who have sensitive eyes or work with children in the kitchen. Owing to its mild flavour, the onion is perfect for use in cooking and it can also be used raw in a salad.

Do tearless onions sound a-peeling? From 18th January, you'll be able to buy @SunionOnion in a select number of our shops and on https://t.co/ptywNZb4f8 🧅 pic.twitter.com/l5YCAaBgSZ — Waitrose & Partners (@waitrose) January 11, 2022

Paul Bidwell, Onion Buyer at Waitrose has stated that they are elated to launch Sunions in selected stores and the Waitrose website from next week. Bidwell added that the Sunions is perfect for taking the tears out of the kitchen and has a sweetness that will add taste to a variety of dishes. Bidwell said as per the statement released by Waitrose, “Ideal for taking the tears out of the kitchen, the sweetness of this type of onion lends itself perfectly to a variety of dishes, from salads to hot meals.”

Sunion grown in Nevada and Washington

According to Sunions website, the onion is America’s first tearless and sweet onion and is helpful to keep the cook away from crying. The Sunions is grown in Nevada and Washington and are consistently mild and crunchy. According to the Sunions website, the "tearless quality and incredible flavour" is consistently sweet, mild and crunchy. Sunions did not happen by accident and are a product of more than three decades of farming, investment, hard work and development. According to the website, sunions unlike other onions become sweeter each day.