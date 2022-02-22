In UK, Woman's Body Found In London Flat 2 Years After Neighbours Raise Concerns: Reports

The body of a 61-year-old woman was found on her sofa, reportedly two years after her death. Neighbours claimed they first raised concerns about her welfare two years ago in the UK. A foul smell began in 2019 and some of the residents of Lord's Court were sickened, MyLondon reported. After the smell was reported in 2019, the smell was reported again which resulted in residents calling the housing association, Peabody.

The woman's body was found inside her flat on Friday, February 18, and a resident named Ayesha Smith told MyLondon that a police officer revealed they found a "skeleton on the sofa." Police entered the property in St Mary's Road on 18 February after people had complained about a balcony door banging open and shut during Storm Eunice.

A Met Police spokesperson said that they reached the flat on February 18 after they were called by people to a flat in St Mary's Road, Peckham. Officers forced their way in and the body of the woman was found inside, Sky News reported.

Residents alert police

One resident living below the woman's flat told MyLondon that she first called the police after hearing the dead woman's balcony door crashing open and closed in October 2021. After the door began violently swinging again after the storm Eunice hit London, she called the police as Peabody did not take any action.

Another resident of the block told MyLondon that neighbours had complained about the smell 40-50 times to Peabody since 2019. She insisted that the smell was so bad that she had had to block the gap under her door with a towel, 40 to 50 times to Peabody since 2019. She revealed that her son was getting headaches and feeling sick due to the smell. Residents were shocked as the woman had died and angry as they were living with the dead for over two years. One resident insisted that she was not surprised as people no longer care.

(Image: PTI/Representative)