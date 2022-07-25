In UK's Farne Islands, Bird Flu Outbreak May Kill Tens Of Thousands Of Seabirds: Reports

As one of the UK's most vital habitats witnessed a bird flu outbreak that may kill tens of thousands of seabirds, officials have called this incident an "unprecedented wildlife tragedy". According to a report by The Guardian, rangers operating off the coast of Northumberland on the Farne Islands were seen wearing protective suits and collecting over 3,000 dead birds for burning. Further, there are worries that a significant number of seabirds have died from the sickness and fallen over cliffs into the North Sea.

It is worth mentioning that cliff-nesting birds appeared to have been struck severely by the bird flu outbreak, while, Guillemots, kittiwakes, and baby puffins were among those that recovered. With 2,00,000 birds staying there, the Farnes, which are maintained by the National Trust, is a habitat of worldwide significance for 23 species, including puffins, The Guardian reported.

To avoid future contamination, rangers employed by the trust have begun removing the bird remains. They donned white hazmat suits, gloves, and masks for their own protection, as per The Guardian report.

Visitors prohibited from travelling to Farne Islands

In addition to this, an eight-year-old 'Arctic tern' that would have travelled from the Farne Islands to Antarctica and returned eight times throughout its lifetime, is among the deaths so far. Further, a 16-year-old kittiwake that was ringed on the islands in 2006 was also found dead, The Guardian reported.

Meanwhile, visitors have been prohibited from the islands for over three weeks as authorities work to contain the sickness during the mating season for birds.

Due to concerns about avian flu, the Farne Islands off the coast of Northumberland were made off-limits to tourists at the beginning of July. According to a BBC report, after rangers discovered a sizable number of dead birds, the National Trust declared that it had "no other choice." Notably, 45,000 people visit the Farnes every year.

Simon Lee, general manager of Farnes, stated, “The welfare of our staff, volunteers and visitors is our top priority as we navigate this unprecedented wildlife tragedy on the islands”, The Guardian reported. He added, “The National Trust has cared for the Farne Islands for just under 100 years, and there are no records of anything so potentially damaging to our already endangered seabird colonies.”

Domestic flocks in the United Kingdom were impacted by this strain of avian flu throughout the winter. According to The Guardian report, it was first discovered in east Asia. Since then, it has spread throughout the nation and infected wild birds. It can also spread inadvertently by food and drink or direct contact with an infected bird, its droppings, or bodily fluids.

According to The Guardian report, Humans are thought to be at very low risk of being affected and are only occasionally. The National Trust has urged the administration to take action.

(Image: Unsplash)