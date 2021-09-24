India & UK Hold Talks On Vaccine Certification Process; 'step Towards Facilitating Travel'

British High Commissioner to India Alex Ellis on Thursday, September 23 asserted that India and the UK held "excellent" technical discussion on the vaccine certification issue, according to PTI. Taking to Twitter, Ellis shared details of his technical discussions with National Authority of India CEO Dr RS Sharma. He further insisted that during the discussion, neither side took up technical concerns regarding each other's certification process.

Ellis in his tweet insisted that the discussion was a step towards facilitating travel and protecting the public health of India and Britain. Reacting to the tweet of Ellis, Dr RS Sharma asserted that the discussion will be instrumental in resuming socio-economic activities between the two countries. Moreover, he looked forward to strengthening ties between National Digital Health Mission and NHSX. In his tweet, Dr RS Sharma said, "Echoing his excellency @AlexWEllis’s views, this will be instrumental in resuming socio-economic activities between India and UK. We also look forward to deepening ties between @AyushmanNHA and @NHSX, as we collaborate to build a digital continuum of healthcare services."

Earlier on September 22, British High Commissioner to India Alex Ellis stated that Covishield was not the obstacle and added that technical discussions are being held regarding certification of the vaccine, according to PTI. Ellis stated that the United Kingdom was having a detailed discussion with the makers of the CoWIN app and NHS app to sort out the certification issues. He stressed that the discussions were happening between the two sides at a rapid pace to ensure that both the countries mutually recognise the vaccine certificate issued by Britain and India.

Furthermore, Ellis said that the UK was open to travel and there were already a lot of people travelling from India to Britain, including tourists and students. "We're clear Covishield is not a problem. The UK is open to travel and we are already seeing a lot of people going from India to the UK, be it tourists, business people or students," Ellis said in a statement on Wednesday, as per PTI. He added, "We are clear Covishield is not a problem. The UK is open to travel and we are already seeing a lot of people going from India to the UK, be it tourists, business people or students."

(With inputs from PTI)

