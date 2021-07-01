India Global Forum: UK's Raab Says India-UK Partnership Will Be 'powerful Force' For Years

While addressing the India Global Forum 2021, UK’s Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab spoke about the importance of the UK-India bilateral partnership. On July 1, Raab informed that PM Narendra Modi and his British counterpart Boris Johson have agreed on a “gear shift” in bilateral relations and a virtual summit in May. He said that India deemed the UK as its “comprehensive strategic partner”, making Britain the first European country to be designated as such.

Raab went on to say that India-UK are committed to a 2030 Roadmap, which will deliver on shared priorities and shared values across trade, defence, security, health and immigration. He said that PM Modi and Boris Johnson signed an “enhanced trade partnership” that will create thousands of new jobs and would see 530 million pounds worth of investment.

The UK minister said, “We’re now on to free trade deal by 2030 with the aim of doubling bilateral trade”. He went on to add, “We also agreed to a landmark immigration and mobility partnership, which will support a flow of people”.

“We’ll accelerate the development of clean energy and clean transport,” Raab said. The UK foreign secretary said that both, PM Modi and UK PM Johnson, want to protect biodiversity and help developing nations against the impacts of climate change, something the two nations can work on. He also added that India and UK must keep ramping their path and ambition levels ahead of UN climate change talks, which will be held in Glasgow later this year.

UK-India to conduct joint naval, air exercises

Moreover, the UK minister went on to say that he is looking forward to strengthening the defence relationship and security cooperation. Raab informed that the UK strike group will also be visiting India to conduct joint Naval and air exercises with their Indian counterparts.

“We’re also expanding UK-India health partnership to improve global health security and improve our resilience against future pandemics,” Raad said.

He concluded by saying that it is a “really exciting time” for the UK-India relationship. There is so much that we can achieve and do together by working in partnership to deliver that 2030 Roadmap, Raab said. He also added that he is looking forward to working with his Indian counterpart EAM Jaishakar to “deepen and broaden” the links, friendship and relationship between the two countries. He said that he believes that the India-UK partnership will be a really “powerful force” for many, many years to come.