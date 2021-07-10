India Inc. Group Founder Conferred As Visiting Professor At Birmingham City University

Founder of UK-based media organization India Inc. Group Manoj Ladwa was conferred as Visiting Professor at Birmingham City University (BCU) at the India Global Forum in London. Taking to Twitter, Manoj Ladwa announced that he has been conferred as the visiting professor of Media & Communications at BCU and said that he looked forward to strengthening ties in academia, business, and culture between Birmingham, BCU and India.

Born and raised in Birmingham, the India Inc. Group founder was conferred with the role at a special ceremony in London last week. The ceremony was attended by leaders from BCU and other key sectors in India and the UK. He was conferred the honour by Professor Alison Honour, Pro-Vice-Chancellor and Executive Dean for Birmingham City University’s Faculty of Arts, Design and Media.

Honoured to have been conferred as Visiting Professor of media & communications at Birmingham City University. Looking fwd to further strengthening ties in academia, business, culture btwn the city of my birth Birmingham, @MyBCU & 🇮🇳 https://t.co/9HNMoZ0nxn pic.twitter.com/jlPdfYmZcU — Prof Manoj Ladwa (@manojladwa) July 10, 2021

Speaking to iGlobal, Manoj Ladwa stated, “I am honoured to have been given the opportunity to contribute to the excellent work being done by BIME [Birmingham Institute of Media and English] and Birmingham City University in media and communications and in its efforts to build strong ties with India and Indian enterprise."