India Summons Highest Diplomat In UK High Commission On Khalistani Attack In London

Pro-Khalistan elements pulled down the tricolour flying atop the Indian High Commission in London Sunday, March 19. Enraged, India has summoned a senior UK diplomat in New Delhi and sought an explanation for the complete absence of security. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has requested an explanation for the 'lack of protection' at the high commission's facilities and criticised the UK government for its "indifference" towards Indian diplomats and staff.

Officials from the mission however said the "attempted but failed" attack had been foiled and that the tricolour was now flying "grander", reported PTI. The Khalistan sympathisers were protesting against the police crackdown on ‘Waris Punjab De' chief Amritpal Singh.

Ministry of External Affairs issues statement

The Ministry of External Affairs has issued a statement saying: "The senior-most UK diplomat in New Delhi was summoned late evening today to convey India's strong protest at the actions taken by separatist and extremist elements against the Indian High Commission earlier in the day."

"An explanation was demanded for the complete absence of the British security that allowed these elements to enter the High Commission premises. She was reminded in this regard of the basic obligations of the UK government under the Vienna Convention."

"India finds unacceptable the indifference of the UK Government to the security of the Indian diplomatic premises and personnel in the UK," the statement read.

"It is expected that the UK Government would take immediate steps to identify, arrest and prosecute each one of those involved in today's incident, and put in place stringent measures to prevent the recurrence of such incidents," it added.

British High Commissioner to India condemns incident

Alex Ellis, the British High Commissioner to India, condemned the incident on Twitter, saying: "I condemn the disgraceful acts today against the people and premises of the Indian High Commission in London as totally unacceptable."

I condemn the disgraceful acts today against the people and premises of the @HCI_London - totally unacceptable. — Alex Ellis (@AlexWEllis) March 19, 2023

One person arrested: Scotland Yard

The Scotland Yard (the headquarters of the Metropolitan Police) said “it was called to reports of disorder on Sunday afternoon” and that a “man has been arrested as its enquiries continue”.

“There was no report of any injury, however windows were broken at the High Commission building,” the Metropolitan Police statement said.

“Officers attended the location. The majority of those present had dispersed prior to the arrival of police. An investigation was launched, and one male was arrested nearby a short time later on suspicion of violent disorder. Enquiries continue,” the statement added.