India has declared a one-day state mourning on September 11, Sunday as a mark of respect to Queen Elizabeth II, the UK's longest-reigning monarch who passed away in Scotland on Thursday. The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Friday issued a circular and announced the same. As per the circular, throughout India, the National Flag will be flown at half-mast wherever it is hoisted regularly and there will be no official entertainment on the day.

On Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his grief and paid heartfelt tributes to Britain's Queen Elizabeth II calling her a stalwart who "provided inspiring leadership to her nation and people." "She personified dignity and decency in public life. Pained by her demise. My thoughts are with her family and people of UK in this sad hour", PM Modi's tweet read.

Queen Elizabeth II no more

United Kingdom's monarch Queen Elizabeth II passed away on Thursday, September 8 after 70 years on the throne. She was the world's second-longest reigning monarch. In a statement, Buckingham Palace said, “The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow." The Queen had not been keeping well ever since she tested positive for COVID-19, in February.

Queen Elizabeth II's eldest son Charles, the rightful heir to the British throne and new King, said on Thursday that the death of his mother is a moment of the "greatest sadness" for him and all members of his family.

(Image: PTI/AP)