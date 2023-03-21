After Khalistani Attack, Top India Envoy In UK Convenes Meet To Allay Fears

A brazen attack by pro-Khalistan forces on the Indian High Commission in London, United Kingdom, prompted High Commissioner Vikram Doraiswami to convene a meeting with members of the Indian diaspora and address their concerns.

The meeting was held on Monday at the India House, according to a tweet by the Indian High Commission in London. "HC @VDoraiswamiand DHC @sujitjoyghosh interacted with concerned Indian community leaders at India House. Appreciated their solidarity following the attack on the High Commission on Sunday. @MEAIndia @IndianDiplomacy @DrSJaishankar @indiandiplomats," the tweet read.

Following Sunday's attack, the top British diplomat in New Delhi was also summoned to convey India's condemnation and demand an answer on the lack of security that contributed to the High Commission being targetted. The diplomat was told about the responsibilities that have been given to the UK government by the Vienna Convention.

"India finds unacceptable the indifference of the UK Government to the security of Indian diplomatic premises and personnel in the UK," read an excerpt from a press release by the Ministry of External Affairs.

British High Commissioner addresses the incident

"It is expected that the UK Government would take immediate steps to identify, arrest and prosecute each one of those involved in today’s incident, and put in place stringent measures to prevent the recurrence of such incidents," it said. On Sunday, the Indian tricolour hoisted on top of the Indian High Commission in London was taken down by pro-Khalistan miscreants that raised their flags and chanted slogans, leading to arrests at the scene.

Officials at the mission called it an "attempted but failed" attack, and said that the Indian flag continued to wave in a "grander" manner. The incident and its perpetrators were rebuked by many, including British High Commissioner Alex Ellis, who said in a tweet that the "disgraceful acts" were 'totally unacceptable."