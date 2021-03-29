Lord Mountbatten's Indian Bracelet, Jewelled Elephants Fetch £5.6 Million At UK Auction

A diamond bracelet, a seed pearl pendant and a pair of ornate decorative elephants are amongst the list of personal items belonging to Patricia Mountbatten, the eldest daughter of Lord Louis Mountbatten, that have made it to the Sotheby’s auction in London. The 350 item collection fetched GBP 5.6 million at an auction held last week, which attracted buyers from across the world. Lord Louis Mountbatten, who served as the last viceroy of India, is said to have a special connection with the country.

Seed Pearl Pendant and others

Describing the seed pearl pendant on their website, the New York-based auction house said that the enamelled jewel was probably crafted in Jaipur in the 19th century or later. It was in a lotus leaf form and suspended from a European bar with a fastener. It was sold for 2,142 GBP.

Meanwhile, elaborating on the pair of jewelled and enamelled gold elephants, Sotheby’s said that they also belonged to mid-twentieth century Jaipur. These jewelled elephants were a gift from Lord Mountbatten to Edwina Mountbatten to commemorate their twenty-fourth wedding anniversary in 1946, as per the website. While one of the elephants has “'XXIV/ 18TH JULY 1946' inscribed on the base, the other has 'Edwina from Dickie' written. The duo was sold for 34,020 GBP.

“The enamel colours and profuse decoration is seen on the elephants is typical of workshops in Jaipur. The decoration is reminiscent of the gem-setting and enamelling on a covered cup and saucer made in Jaipur, circa 1870-75, which was presented to Edward VII, when Prince of Wales, during his tour of India in 1875-76 by Maharaja Ram Singh II of Jaipur (Royal Collection, United Kingdom; RCIN 11424.a-c),” Sotheby’s said. READ | Mountbatten's Indian bracelet, jewelled elephants auctioned in UK

The bracelet, which alone fetched GBP 40,320, includes a portrait of Queen Victoria’s husband Albert, as a child, and would have been commissioned by the monarch herself. Experts believe that the bracelet must have made it to Patricia through her Victorian lineage.

All Image Credits: Sotheby's Auction House

Main Image Credits: Sotheby's Auction House /AP