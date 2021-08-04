Indian-origin Entrepreneur Ajay Dilwari Awarded The 'Order Of British Columbia' In Canada

Ajay Dilwari, a prominent Indian-origin entrepreneur, has received Canada's coveted Order of British Columbia award, the province's highest honour. According to a statement from the Government of British Columbia, Dilwari, the owner of Canada's largest automotive business, Dilawri Group, is one of 16 "extraordinary people" to be awarded to the Order of British Columbia. The order's chancellor, Lt. Gov. Janet Austin, has made the announcement, "As a representative of the Crown in British Columbia and as Chancellor of the Order of British Columbia, I am delighted to welcome 16 new members to the order."

She described their remarkable leadership as a source of strength for communities all around the province. She said, "In difficult times, they have connected us through art, culture, public service and more. As we move with optimism toward the future, their achievements will be a foundation of success for future generations. It is with great honour that I share congratulations to these remarkable individuals."

Ajay Dilawri has been set to be appointed to the Order of British Columbia, the Provinces highest form of recognition.



Ajay's commitment stretches from his employee's to his community and is recognized through a variety of initiatives.



The Dilwari Firm

Dilawri is a pioneering entrepreneur whose vision, perseverance, leadership, and social conscience continue to enhance the lives of many people in the province, according to the British Columbian government's citation. Throughout British Columbia, he has had a substantial and far-reaching impact. The Dilawri Firm, founded by Ajay and his brothers Kap and Tony, is Canada's largest automotive group, with over 4,000 employees and 76 dealerships across the country.

He employs over 2,000 people and their families in his home province of British Columbia, where he has 24 dealerships. It further stated that his considerable investment in electric car development aids in the fight against climate change and contributes to a greener economy. According to the reference, the Dilawri brothers' success is largely due to them adopting a strong work ethic from their parents, who emigrated to Canada from India.

The Dilawri Foundation has donated millions of dollars in health care

The Dilawri Foundation has stated that they haven't forgotten their roots and have developed a business that will allow them to give back to the community and make a profit. The Dilawri Foundation has donated tens of millions of dollars to philanthropic causes in health care, mental health, education, autism, and public safety. It went on to say that his commitment to making British Columbia a better place to live results in healthier and more productive people, which benefits everyone in the province.

Image Credit: @DilawriAuto/Twitter