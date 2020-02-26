Indian-origin Suella Braverman Appointed As Attorney General For England, Wales

Indian-origin Suella Braverman was appointed as United Kingdom's new Attorney General in British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's reshuffled Cabinet. The cabinet was re-shuffled earlier this month and Braverman was sworn in for her new post at the Royal Courts of Justice in London on February 24.

'Historic' appointment

Suella Braverman is a 39-year-old minister, a barrister and a Cambridge University law graduate. She has specialised in public law and judicial review. According to reports, Braverman has claimed that her priority is the restoration of the people's confidence in the British justice system.

As per reports, Braverman after the ceremony said that it was a great privilege to be sworn in as the attorney general and that the fact that she is only the second woman to be appointed to this position makes this an all the more historic. She also added that her top priority would be to restore the confidence of the people in the British criminal justice system.

Honoured to have been sworn in as Queen’s Counsel and Attorney General yesterday at the Royal Courts of Justice. Thank you to the Lord Chief Justice for the warm welcome. pic.twitter.com/Mbw2ODJnXX — Suella Braverman MP (@SuellaBraverman) February 25, 2020

Reports indicated that she also thanked her predecessor, Geoffrey Cox, for his distinguished service. Robert Buckland, the Lord Chancellor and UK Secretary of State for Justice claimed that he welcomed the appointment. He added that the relationship between law officers and Lord Chancellor is an important one and that he looks forward to working closely with Braverman.

Braverman's new role means that she will have to oversee the functioning of various law officers departments. The departments will include independent prosecuting authorities, the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) and the Serious Fraud Office.

Braverman was born in England to immigrant parents from Kenya and Mauritius, it has been reported that her parents have roots in Goa and South India. She has studied law at Queen's College, University of Cambridge. She also has a Masters in law from the University of Paris.

