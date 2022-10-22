Indian-origin Musician Nitin Sawhney So Frustrated With UK Crisis That He Wrote This

Frustrated by the political crisis in the UK, an India-origin British musician Nitin Sawhney reacted sharply and said that he hated the present Conservative party's government and accused them of destroying the economy and wrecking lives in the country.

In his post, shared on Twitter, Nitin Sawhney says, "This government got in on a promise of Brexit which was promoted by racists like Farage standing in front of a poster of queues of Syrian refugees who couldn't even enter the U.K. Then they appointed people of colour to do their dirty work, labelling people with legitimate claims of asylum as 'illegals' (a meaningless term designed to dehumanise desperate and vulnerable people)."

My thoughts this morning… 👇🏾 pic.twitter.com/CqLpbZwJMF — Nitin Sawhney (@thenitinsawhney) October 22, 2022

"One of the oldest racist idioms I remember hearing at school from white racists is 'You're all right, mate. You're one of us. It’s the others we can’t stand'," Sawhney said. Slamming the Indian-origin leaders in the UK government, he said that these leaders thought they were 'one of us'. "(Rishi) Sunak even made jokes about his own colour to seemingly please his white colleagues, Shwaney added.

Sawhney, a recipient of the Ivor Novello Lifetime Achievement award attacked former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, saying "Boris Johnson has a proven track record of making disgusting racist and bigoted statements. He appointed people of colour in his cabinet to divide and rule."

'We're in the mess because...': Nitin Sawhney

In his post, Sawhney said, "The reason we're in this mess is because we allowed a government that capitalised on the worst fears and prejudices of society to take control. They didn’t get in on merit. They got in because we Brexited based on misinformation and prejudice and then grabbed a huge majority based on public exhaustion with Brexit whether those voting had been remainers or leavers. 'Get Brexit done' capitalised on the attrition everyone felt."

"They destroyed the economy and wrecked lives. Now, these horrendous narcissistic sociopaths want to give us another unelected leader. I hate this government," the Indian-origin British musician said.