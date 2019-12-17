Indian-Origin Radiographer Donates Kidney To Save Child In UK

An Indian-origin radiographer has been hailed as a 'superhero' by the family of a two-year-old girl whose life she saved by donating her kidney in the north-east of England. The girl was born prematurely and had two enlarged kidneys, an abnormal liver, underdeveloped lungs and damage to her heart. Her kidneys were removed soon after birth and she was living on dialysis thereafter.

Read: Kerala: Students Open Eatery To Raise Funds For Kidney Transplant Of Classmate's Sister

Premature Birth

Surinder Sapal, an advanced practitioner radiographer at the Leeds Teaching Hospitals, made the decision to help Anaya Kandola after seeing an appeal on social media as a part of a campaign. The campaign, Hope4Anaya was started by the Newcastle-Upon-Tyne based family to urge people to donate a kidney. She has said that she is glad she could help the kid.

Read: US Teen With Vaping Injuries Undergoes Double Lung Transplant

Amrik Kandola, Anaya's father said that people say that superheroes aren't real but he has found a real-life superhero. Her mother Joety said that if her daughter hadn’t had this transplant, she would have died. She also added that time was running out and it was just phenomenal for Sapal to come into their lives. Anaya's best chance for a transplant was a living donor because a healthy person can lead a normal life with one functioning kidney. Sapal, who underwent a series of tests after which she was declared a living donor match.

Read: UK General Election: Boris Johnson To Welcome New MPs To Parliament

36-year-old Sapal said that she felt amazing knowing that she had improved a child’s health and that she can have a normal life. She also said that as a mother, she feels happy that she has helped another mother make her child’s life better. The UK's state-funded National Health Service (NHS) has been running campaigns to raise greater awareness over the issue of Organ Donation. NHS has also issued guidance for a successful transplant highlighting that blood and tissue types need to match. The best match for a donor would come from someone with the same ethnic background, although some patients can receive transplants more widely.

Read: US Nurse Adopts Homeless Man To Help Him Get A Heart Transplant

(With inputs from agencies)