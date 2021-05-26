Last Updated:

Indian-origin UK MP Opens Up On Mental Health Struggle, Encourages 'healthier Discussions'

Indian-origin British MP, Nadia Whittome, on May 25 announced that she will be taking “several weeks” off her parliamentary work for mental health reasons.

Indian-origin UK Member of Parliament, Nadia Whittome, on May 25 announced that she will be taking “several weeks” off her parliamentary work for mental health reasons. Whittome, who is also Britain’s youngest MP in the House of Commons, represents her birthplace of Nottingham in central England for the Opposition Labour Party since her win in the December 2019 General Election. While taking to Twitter, the 24-year-old said she is suffering from “mental ill-health” - specifically post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). 

Whittome said that she tried to balance her full-time work with the condition, however, had now been advised by her doctor to take time off. She said that she had decided to be open about her mental health struggle to help others talk about similar issues. It is worth noting that Whittome is born in the UK to a Punjabi father and she is traditionally referred to as the “Baby of the House” in the Commons as she is the youngest member. 

In her Twitter statement, she said, “Over recent months, I have been battling some persistent health issues. Until now, I have been attempting to manage them alongside continuing with my full time work as an MP”. 

She added, “Unfortunately, it has become clear that this is not feasible and I have been advised by my doctor that I need to take several weeks off in order for my health to improve”. 

Further, Whittome said that one in four people experience mental health problems each year, but there is still a great deal of shame and stigma surrounding it. She said that she hopes that by talking about her mental health, she can play a small role in creating a greater acceptance and facilitating healthier discussions around the issue. Whittome even went on to thank Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer, and his political secretary Jenny Chapman for their “kindness” as she asked her constituents to continue reaching out to her “fantastic” staff as normal, who would support their needs until she returns to the job she loves. 

MPs wish Whittome speedy recovery 

Since shared, Whittome has received well wishes and love from several MPs. Starmer wished her well and said, “I respect Nadia's bravery in speaking openly about her mental health and I look forward to welcoming her back to Parliament”. Another MP added, “Take care of yourself Nadia. Thinking of you and wishing you a speedy recovery. Thank you for your brave statement and all you are doing to end the stigma around mental health”. 

(Image: Twitter)
 

