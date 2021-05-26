Indian-origin UK MP Opens Up On Mental Health Struggle, Encourages 'healthier Discussions'

Indian-origin UK Member of Parliament, Nadia Whittome, on May 25 announced that she will be taking “several weeks” off her parliamentary work for mental health reasons. Whittome, who is also Britain’s youngest MP in the House of Commons, represents her birthplace of Nottingham in central England for the Opposition Labour Party since her win in the December 2019 General Election. While taking to Twitter, the 24-year-old said she is suffering from “mental ill-health” - specifically post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

Whittome said that she tried to balance her full-time work with the condition, however, had now been advised by her doctor to take time off. She said that she had decided to be open about her mental health struggle to help others talk about similar issues. It is worth noting that Whittome is born in the UK to a Punjabi father and she is traditionally referred to as the “Baby of the House” in the Commons as she is the youngest member.

In her Twitter statement, she said, “Over recent months, I have been battling some persistent health issues. Until now, I have been attempting to manage them alongside continuing with my full time work as an MP”.

She added, “Unfortunately, it has become clear that this is not feasible and I have been advised by my doctor that I need to take several weeks off in order for my health to improve”.

On the advice of my doctor, I'm going to be taking some time away from work for health reasons.



Constituents should continue to contact my office as normal - my staff will be there to assist you.



My full statement is below. pic.twitter.com/0CMDxc8OYl — Nadia Whittome MP (@NadiaWhittomeMP) May 25, 2021

Further, Whittome said that one in four people experience mental health problems each year, but there is still a great deal of shame and stigma surrounding it. She said that she hopes that by talking about her mental health, she can play a small role in creating a greater acceptance and facilitating healthier discussions around the issue. Whittome even went on to thank Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer, and his political secretary Jenny Chapman for their “kindness” as she asked her constituents to continue reaching out to her “fantastic” staff as normal, who would support their needs until she returns to the job she loves.

MPs wish Whittome speedy recovery

Since shared, Whittome has received well wishes and love from several MPs. Starmer wished her well and said, “I respect Nadia's bravery in speaking openly about her mental health and I look forward to welcoming her back to Parliament”. Another MP added, “Take care of yourself Nadia. Thinking of you and wishing you a speedy recovery. Thank you for your brave statement and all you are doing to end the stigma around mental health”.

Nadia, really sorry to hear that you’re struggling with PTSD.

A very brave statement, which will no doubt help others to speak out about their mental health issues.

Please let me know if there is anything I can do. Sending you lots of solidarity and prayers for a speedy recovery. — Tanmanjeet Singh Dhesi MP (@TanDhesi) May 25, 2021

This is what courage looks like. Sending lots of ❤️ and solidarity Nadia. x — Sarah Owen MP (@SarahOwen_) May 25, 2021

Sending you love, solidarity and strength Nadia. Even by just publishing this statement you've shown so much bravery and you will have helped so many other people. We all struggle at times and I know you'll be back soon stronger than ever and working harder than ever ♥️ — Angela Rayner (@AngelaRayner) May 25, 2021

Sending much love Nadia, and hoping you get all the time and support you need 💚. And thank you for such a brave statement and for doing so much to tackle the stigma that still surrounds issues of mental health x — Caroline Lucas (@CarolineLucas) May 25, 2021

Sending you much love & light even when it may feel heavy & dark. Solidarity always sister — Kate Osamor MP for Edmonton (@KateOsamor) May 25, 2021

Sending love, solidarity and best wishes Nadia. Take the time you need to get well and you are so brave to speak so frankly. As in lots of other matters you lead by example, proud you are a colleague and friend. Xxxx — Sharon Hodgson MP 😷💙 (@SharonHodgsonMP) May 25, 2021

