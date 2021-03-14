'India's Role Phenomenal': UK Foreign Office Min Hails Vaccine Diplomacy Ahead Of Visit

As India continues to export COVID vaccines to several countries, Lord Tariq Ahmad, minister for South Asia in the UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO), said that during the course of the coronavirus pandemic, the role played by India as the pharmacy of the world has been phenomenal. He is scheduled for a five-day, five-city tour to India starting on Monday.

During his pre-visit virtual interview, he highlighted the collaboration between the two countries on ensuring supplies of COVID-19 vaccines, which has benefited countries across the globe through the United Nations-led COVAX facility.

"The role that India has played as the pharmacy of the world has been phenomenal. Our relationship with India is not just one of bilateral importance, it's also about how these two countries are working together and there's no better illustration than the current COVID-19 pandemic which grips us. The strong collaboration we have seen between the UK and India in responding across the world, including through the COVAX facility which is helping the more vulnerable countries in the world," Ahmad said, reported PTI.

He added that the relationship between UK and India is important across all sectors.

“We are looking forward to further cooperation with India in its tenure as a Security Council member. Environment and climate change, healthcare, technology – the relationship between the UK and India is an important one across all these sectors and more,” Ahmad said, reported PTI.

Ahmad's India Visit

Ahmad’s visit will be kicked off with ministerial meetings in Delhi then Chandigarh, Chennai and Hyderabad following trade and investment talks in Mumbai before he flies back to the UK. The minister added that the tour would very much be “touching upon the important matters” ahead of UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson's visit to India- which is expected in the coming weeks to finalise the much-anticipated UK-India Enhanced Trade Partnership.

“My very intensive and full programme reflects the incredible diversity that is India, and all its fantastic and incredible states and reflects the wide nature of the relationship and the bilateral engagement we have with one of our close partners,” he said, reported PTI.

Johnson’s visit to India will be followed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the UK in June for the G7 Summit in Cornwall- where India is one of the guest countries invited by host-nation Britain. In the form of an Integrated Review next week, the visit will also coincide with the release of the UK’s major foreign policy statement- which is widely expected to confirm Britain’s decisive Indo-Pacific tilt in a post-Brexit era.

“It can be taken as read in as much as government policy is concerned, there is a very strong belief and focus on the Indo-Pacific tilt and it’s right we do so. When you look at the countries within that part of the region, India is foremost in our minds,” Ahmad said.

(With PTI Inputs)