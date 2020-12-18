'Innovation, Insight And Impact': British Innovator's 'smart Wheelchair' Wins $1mn Prize

The Toyota Mobility Foundation on December 17 announced its winner of the three-year Mobility Unlimited Challenge. The firm awarded $1 million (£736,000) to a Scottish innovator for designing a smart, ultra-light carbon fibre wheelchair that would make mobility easier for people with lower-limb paralysis. The wheelchair, Phoenix I used advanced technology and intelligent systems that automatically adjusted centre of gravity without human intervention, making the ultra-lightweight carbon fibre frame extremely stable.

The smart wheelchair’s front-wheel power-assisted the vibrations to make the sitting comfortable for the specially-abled. Meanwhile, its intelligent powered braking system adjusted to the steep descent by default and detected when the operator was going downhill, Toyota revealed the specifications in a press release.

“Challenge was developed to highlight the importance of collaboration with end-users and create inventions with the disability community in mind,” the automobile company wrote. It added that the wheelchair supported UN’s Sustainable Development Goals, specifically, the goal of “reducing inequalities in supporting devices that help people with paralysis better access society for economic, social, educational and other opportunities.”

[Toyota awards Scottish innovator $1 million (£736,000) to further develop their intelligent ultra-light carbon fibre wheelchair. Credit: Toyota release]

[Andrew Slorance from Phoenix Instinct. Credit: Toyota release]

'Innovative' design

The wheelchair was chosen for the prize for its revolutionizing technology and smart sensor devices that would make commuting simpler for people. Toyota shortlisted the wheelchair for its “innovation, insight and impact, functionality and usability, quality and safety, and market potential and affordability,” the company described in the release.

Director of Programs for Toyota Mobility Foundation, Ryan Klem said that the competition “many experts, mentors, advocates, and more to invest in the five finalists to develop their devices.” He added, “We are thrilled to announce Phoenix Instinct as the winner of the Mobility Unlimited Challenge.

The judges were impressed by the way the device incorporated intelligent systems in its design.” Meanwhile, Andrew Slorance from Phoenix Instinct said that winning the Toyota Mobility Unlimited Challenge is incredible for both Phoenix Instinct and for wheelchair users. With the money, Florence said that he now plans to advance his invention and make the Phoenix I wheelchair available to the consumer in need. The entries for the competition were assessed by University of Pittsburgh’s Human Engineering Research Laboratories (HERL) and the winner was chosen by a panel of expert judges.

[Each of the finalists (above with the judges) will receive a grant of $500,000 to develop their concept further. Credit: Toyota release]

[Phoenix Ai Ultralight Wheelchair. Credit: Toyota release]

[Another chair designed by Italdesign as the first mobility service created specifically for wheelchair users. Credit: Toyota release]

[Team Qolo designed a mobile exoskeleton on wheels. Credit: Toyota release]

[Powered exoskeleton that offers fast, stable and agile upright mobility.Credit: Toyota release]

