INS Tabar Hosts Special Independence Day Ceremony In UK

On the occasion of India’s 74th Independence Day, the National Flag was unfurled at the Indian Navy frontline frigate docked at UK’s Portsmouth harbour. INS Tabar, arrived at England’s south coast on Thursday to participate in the annual Bilateral Exercise Konkan between the Indian Navy and Britain’s Royal Navy. It hosted a special flag ceremony on August 15 with its crew of around 300 under the command of Captain Mahesh Mangipudi. As per PTI, a brief group of special guests were also invited led by Indian High Commissioner Gaitri Issar Kumar amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The Indian Navy and Royal Navy share unique historical ties. They have been conducting the bilateral naval exercise Konkan every year since 2004,” said the High Commissioner as per PTI.

“We have been looking forward to the goodwill visit of INS Tabar, a frontline frigate of the Indian Navy. Its joint exercises, along with HMS Westminster of the Royal Navy are aimed at enhancing interoperability, synergy and cooperation between both navies,” she said.

INS Tabar conducted exercises with Russia, Italy

The warship is a part of the Western Fleet of the Indian Navy, set sail from Mumbai in early June. Reportedly, INS Tabar set sail from Mumbai in June and has also conducted exercises in Russia and Italy on its way to the UK. It is expected to return to India by September. This year, the Exercise Konkan was kickstarted when the Indian Navy and the Royal Navy met for exercises at sea before the harbour phase of the drill. In said phase, several professional interactions and exchanges of practices were conducted.

The exercises will continue on August 16 when INS Tabar will meet with the UK’s Royal Navy frigate along with shore-based aircraft for the air defence drills. Notably, the highlight of the exercise would be the cross-deck helicopter operations which include the helicopters carrying out the landing procedures. “I have no doubt that their visit to Portsmouth, hosted by the Royal Navy, will contribute to further strengthening the friendly contacts and cooperation between both navies,” added the High Commissioner, who also hosted an Independence Day reception at the High Commission of India in London.

