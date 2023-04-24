Coronation Update: Prince Harry To Sit ‘10 Rows Back' From The Royals

The Duke of Sussex, Harry would be seated away from the rest of the royal family at his father’s coronation and would not wait to shoot the breeze with his relatives, according to a royal associate, reported New York Post. The author of the "Spare" would be attending his father's event in the UK on May 6 while seating ten rows behind his family. He would make a quick exit at the May 6 coronation of King Charles amid his ongoing estrangement, said former royal butler Paul Burrell, reported The Sun. He said that it is not clear if the exiled son would reconcile with his father and brother William and might not have enough time to chat with either of them, as per the media reports.

“There is no chance of a reconciliation anytime soon, I’m afraid — I think he will get a very icy reception from the Windsors,” said, Burrell. The seating plan insight comes after Prince Harry agreed to attend King Charles' coronation without Meghan Markle laid bare the complex feelings between the couple and the royal family. Further, according to Buckingham Palace, the Duchess of Sussex would stay back in California with the couple's children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet. Meanwhile, King Charles has been "pleased" by the news of his son coming to the coronation.

UK King Charles saves a seat for Harry

According to the ex-butler, who served the late Princess Diana, Prince Harry would be going to the king’s crowning just to “show face.” Further, he added, “He is coming to put his foot in the door and he is coming because his father wants him to be there." Though King Charles would be delighted that both his sons would be witnessing this "incredible day in his life". However, "Harry wouldn't be "going to hang around". The coronation festivities have been scheduled for three days, however, as per the media reports, the Duke of Sussex would only be there to attend the crowning ceremony. Notably, the father and son would be seeing each other for the first time since the January release of his stunner memoir “Spare” in which he spared no details about the royal family’s reported dirty laundry. According to one of the sources, the duke has been “desperate to come back for the coronation and spend quality time with his family," reported The Sun.