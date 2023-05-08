Inside The Royal Coach: King Charles' Secret Rant Before Coronation Caught On Camera

As King Charles III's Diamond Jubilee State Coach made its way to Westminster Abbey, London for the historic coronation ceremony, he was caught on camera complaining and grumbling to his wife, Queen Camilla. "This is boring", Charles III presumably told the Queen as his coach had to wait for some time before entering Westminster Abbey for his own coronation.

'There’s always something': Angry Charles III

A lip reader for British broadcaster Sky News claimed that King Charles III was apparently grumbling on his way: 'We can never be on time,' he said, as he was made to wait outside for five minutes before entering the church. 'There’s always something,' King Charles III added, as Prince and Princess of Wales, William and Kate, and Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis were late and were unable to join the King for his coronation procession through the Saint Margaret’s church. The British monarch, himself arrived at Westminster Abbey ahead of schedule and was made to sit in the Diamond Jubilee State Coach.

“I’ve been for a pee and now I need another and I’m just fed up” #janeygodleyvoiceover pic.twitter.com/vTXLiVdWrY — Janey Godley (@JaneyGodley) May 6, 2023

“We can never be on time. Yes I'm. This is a negative. There’s always something. This is boring,” Charles said during the tense conversation with Camilla outside the Westminster Abbey, according to a lip reader.

Charles III's coronation was attended by at least 100 heads of state, royals from around the world, celebrities, prominent personalities, heroes, and millions of people worldwide. After the landmark ceremony, Charles and Camilla headed back to Buckingham Palace in the 260-year-old Gold State Coach which the late Queen Elizabeth had described as "horrible".The Gold State Coach was reportedly commissioned by UK's King George III in 1760.

Designed with giltwood, carved with ornate, and decorated with the Rocco paintings the coach has since been used at every coronation since William IV’s in 1831. In 2018, the late Queen Elizabeth II described the coach as uncomfortable, and that it was "not meant for travelling in at all". “It's only sprung on leather…not very comfortable," late Elizabeth II had noted. On her coronation day in 1953, Queen Elizabeth labelled Britain’s Gold State Coach as “horrible.”

'Can’t bear this bloody thing': Charles III during visitor's book signing

Deviating from the centuries of tradition, King Charles III instead travelled in the new Diamond Jubilee State Coach which boasted modern amenities including air conditioning, heating, power windows, and hydraulic suspension. The coach was designed for Queen Elizabeth II and presented to her in 2012. It remains unclear why Charles III chose to ditch the Gold State Coach wherein he was seemingly upset. But this wouldn't be the first time that the UK's King has had an outburst of emotions.

Shortly after the death of his mother, King Charles III became frustrated by a leaking pen during the signing of a visitors’ book at Hillsborough Castle, Northern Ireland. Charles told his aides: “I can’t bear this bloody thing”. The incident occurred as Queen Consort Camilla, and Charles were attending a reception at the Castle after meeting with members of Northern Ireland's assembly.